The husband is shot, kills suspected of intrusion to protect the wife, the daughter

A husband in El Cerrito, California, shot and killed an alleged intruder Saturday as his wife and daughter hid in the bedroom together for security.

The husband said the suspect “appeared to be trying to break into his house,” El Cerrito Police Chief Robert De La Campa told the East Bay Times.

“The male resident called the intruder, who did not leave. The resident felt threatened that the intruder would enter the home and felt that he was acting in defense of himself and his family, so that he fired on the intruder, “De La Campa added.

The suspect, in his late 20’s, fled the scene after his husband shot him. He collapsed soon and police found his body on the street.

KPIX5 reported that the mother and daughter were at the house at the time of the incident and “joined” in the bedroom while her husband was investigating the noise.

Police said the preliminary investigation supports the claim that the suspect was “in the process of committing a robbery.” They believe this same suspect may be linked to other robberies in the area.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the Down Range writer / curator with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focusing on all Second Amendment issues, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for armed American radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach her at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up for the low end at breitbart.com/downrange.