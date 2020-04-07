The Hydroxychloroquine Question Is Intensified when the Journal Says its Drug Study ‘Does Not Meet Expected Standards’

APRIL 01: Dr. Anthony Fauci (left) director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listening to US President Donald Trump speak from a press conference room with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. Fauci and the president disagreed about the efficacy of the drug hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID-19.

In a press conference on Monday, President Trump will not allow his medical expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to answer the question about the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which recently received a lot of attention as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

This particular question, posed by a CNN reporter, turned out to be very relevant: “What is the medical evidence?”

Three days earlier, on April 3, the publisher of the scientific paper that first brought the drug to the attention of public health experts – and President Trump – doubted the reliability of the original research.

“The article did not meet the standards expected (the publisher),” the International Journal of Anti-Microbial Agent said in a statement. The journal, which published “Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as treatment for Covid-19: results of open labeled clinical trials” on March 20 after an accelerated review by colleagues, stopped to withdraw the article.

That criticism will almost certainly increase tension in the White House. Repeating Trump’s statement about hydroxychloroquine has disputed with Fauci and other experts, who stress the importance of conducting randomized controlled trials of drugs – the gold standard in scientific research – before recommending their use for COVID-19.

Although hydroxychloroquine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a treatment for malaria, it has not officially approved the drug for use in COVID-19. Last week, the FDA granted “authorization to use emergency” in part to make it easier for the Federal government to start stockpiling drugs.

The IJAA notification was reported by Retraction Watch, a blog founded by journalist Dr. Ivan Oransky and Adam Marcus. “Of course, the horse has left this one saying storehouse,” they wrote. “An uncountable number of patients have received hydroxychloroquine, as well as chloroquine, for Covid-19 infections, thanks in large part to cheerleading for drugs from President Trump.”

In the study, scientists asked 42 COVID-19 patients in southern France. They placed 16 in the control group that only received conventional treatment. The rest, some treated with hydroxychloroquine alone and the rest were treated with hydroxychloroquine in combination with antibiotics. On day 6, when the scientists tested all patients for the presence of the COVID-19 virus, the results were encouraging. Patients who did not get drugs were still mostly infected. But only half of patients treated with hydroxychloroquine tested positive for the virus, and none of the patients who received both drugs tested positive.

The authors post the paper on the medical scientific website on March 16 as “preprints,” which means the work has not yet been subject to the challenge of a review by independent scientists, a standard for publication in scientific journals. On March 17, the author submitted it to the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, which received it the following day and published it online on March 20. “That shows that the peer review was done in 24 hours, a very fast time,” Elisabeth Bik, a Dutch microbiologist, wrote in the medical blog Science Integrity Digest.

Shortly after publication, scientists who read the papers began to point out deficiencies in the research that cast doubt on this research. On March 24, Bik published a long list. There are inconsistencies in the way the authors collect and report data – they say, for example, the paper is carried out for 14 days but only provides six days of data. He examined the chronology of the research itself and questioned whether the authors had begun their research before getting approval from the French National Agency for Drug Safety, which would be an ethical error. He also said that the composition of the control group did not match the composition of the group receiving the drug — a difference that might affect the results.

He also pointed out that one of the authors of this paper was the editor in chief of IJAA. The journal denied any conflicts of interest. “Considering his role as Editor in Chief of this journal, Jean-Marc Rolain was not involved in peer review of the manuscript and did not have access to information about his peer review. Full responsibility for the peer review process was delegated to the Associate Editor.”

The publisher, the International Antimicrobial Chemotherapy Society, apologizes for the carelessness of the peer-review process. Under normal circumstances, peer review should reveal deficiencies prior to publication, which are then asked to be addressed by the author. But with thousands of people dying from COVID-19, medical publishers are under pressure to disseminate results quickly. “Although ISAC recognizes that it is important to help the scientific community by publishing new data quickly, this cannot mean reducing scientific oversight and best practices,” writes Society president Andreas Voss.

New questions about this study might not have a direct effect on COVID-19 treatment. With estimates of bed shortages and hospital ventilators, many doctors are open to prescribing drugs that might reduce the worst symptoms, let alone lead to healing.