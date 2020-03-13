“The hysteria has just gone out of control”

On Friday in “Fox & Friends,” Jerri Jorgensen, 65, a former coronavirus patient on a diamond princess cruise ship, described his illness and the fall of his condition since his diagnosis.

Jorgenson revealed after suffering a slight fever and feeling “a little out” for a few hours on the cruise ship, he is no longer positive for COVID-19. He said the “hysteria” since returning home to Utah has been “uncontrolled”.

“The hysteria just got out of control,” Jorgenson stated. “All the toilet paper is gone; I have no toilet paper. Really not.”

She talked about being expelled from the home gym because she already had a coronavirus to protect the elderly despite being herself.

“[W] hen I went to the gym, everyone hugged me; even people I didn’t know who hugged me and said, ‘Oh, I followed your story. It is great to have you again. “Everything was fantastic. When I get home, I get a call from management saying, “We just have to be careful because we have so many seniors in our gym.” I go, “I’m seniors, wait, what’s wrong with me?” I’m the safest in the gym, probably the safest person in Utah, because I’ve been quarantined and tested more than once negative, “Jorgensen said.” That’s what she is. “

