The IAEA recognizes improvements in Japanese nuclear inspections

The International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Tuesday that Japan had stepped up inspections when a team of experts from the United States’ nuclear watchdog completed an eight-day trip to assess the country’s legal framework for nuclear safety and radiation safety.

One of the achievements of the country’s nuclear regulatory agency was the establishment of an expanded inspection program that “includes the right to conduct unannounced inspections at any time,” the team said in its report.

However, team leader Ramzi Jammal said at a press conference in Tokyo that NRAs need to step up interaction with the nuclear industry to aggressively obtain safety information so that improvements can be suggested.

The visit of the IAEA team was requested by the NRB, which was set up in 2012 to monitor stricter regulations after the earthquake and tsunami of March 2011 that triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis. The agency carried out an initial assessment four years ago.

The report by the team of 18 nuclear experts states that the NRA must strengthen “supervision of radiation protection for workers” and improve “exercises for testing emergency measures for the transport of radioactive materials”. The team’s final report will be published in approximately three months.

“It is an honor that our nuclear inspection system, which we wanted to improve, was rated positively. We will make more efforts to do what is necessary, ”said Toyoshi Fuketa, chairman of the NRA, at the press conference.