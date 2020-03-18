The Idaho Senate passes the bill to protect the sport of women from transgender athletes

The Idaho Senate on Monday voted to pass the Women in Sports Justice Act (HB 500a), which would ban biological men from identifying themselves as women in girls’ and women’s athletic teams.

The bill passed the state Senate, on November 24-11, after it was approved by the House in February 52-17. The House must approve a Senate amendment to the bill before submitting it to Governor Brad Little (R) ‘s cabinet for signature.

The state Senate approval means that Idaho could become the first state in the nation to protect girls’ and women’s sports from an ideology that causes gender identity to be subdued by biological science.

LGBT left-wing activists and their media allies are trying to disconcert members of the Idaho legislature who voted to protect the sport of girls and women as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“This is embarrassing,” tweeted GLSEN, which pushes LGBT sex and gender ideology in full-age sex curricula and in public school districts.

“In the face of a global pandemic, the # Idaho Senate passed yesterday passing a dangerous bill that distinguishes # transgender students from discrimination,” the group complained:

“We don’t intend to do anything except save women’s sports for girls and women,” said Idaho Senator Mary Souza (R), one of the project’s sponsors, according to the Idaho Press.

Souza also told his lawmakers fearful of the bill that a “third group that has been working with us on this bill … will be responsible for legal defense fees.”

“Now, is there any problem?” he asked, adding:

Not in Idaho. Although there was a young man on a track team in eastern Idaho who decided one year ago he wanted to be on the girls team. She was on the boys ‘track and wanted to sign up for the girls’ track team. And he thought about it, talked to the coach, and made the decision not to. I know of no details, but that was the result. It is coming. The issue is in states across the country.

Left-wing media Vox also sought to puzzle Idaho lawmakers who voted to approve a ban on trans athletes during the coronavirus crisis. The caption of his story on the bill read: “While the country is dealing with coronavirus, Idaho state lawmakers prioritize banning trans athletes.”

LGBT Media Leverage Logo NewNowNext led the story with: “Despite the pandemic, Idaho’s ban on trans student athletes”.

“Idaho has at least seven coronavirus cases, but lawmakers targeted trans children,” the outlet added.

Similarly, Planned Parenthood stormed the blaze storm at the urge of House Democrats to push taxpayers to fund abortion in a loophole in the coronavirus spending bill. The abortion giant complained:

Using this real public health emergency to attack abortion coverage shows a negligible lack of concern about the severity of this crisis. These politicians will do anything to advance their anti-abortion agenda.

GLSEN also contributed to a Madison Metropolitan School District Policy in Wisconsin, which instructs district employees to allow children to change their gender identity without parental consent or consent.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (Will) filed a lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court on behalf of some parents. According to a statement from Will, school policy, released in April 2018, trains district employees to “hide and even mislead parents about the gender identity their son or daughter has adopted at school.” .

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the largest LGBT activist group, condemned the bill banning transgender athletes by the Idaho senate, calling it “discriminatory.”

“Not only is it discriminatory, but it invades the privacy of Idaho youth,” HRC said. “HB 500 contains a provision that would require athletes to prove their gender by blood, genetic or DNA testing.”

“If HB 500 becomes law, Idaho will be the first state to have such a retrogressive, invasive, and patent law on books,” said Alphonso David, HRC President:

In states across the country, extreme lawmakers target transgender youth and seek to discriminate against them through any possible legislative vehicle. These elected officials and their support groups propose a “solution” to the problem – and use transgender children as pawns to deal with the divide at a time when our elected leaders need to find ways to unite. – us If HB 500 becomes law, it will send a strong message to trans young people who are less than their peers and do not deserve community and acceptance.

HRC claims it is grateful to its partners, including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii, and the Pride Foundation.

Breitbart News sought comment from Planned Parenthood and the National Organization for Women’s alleged rights groups on the situation of three Connecticut female high school female runners who have filed a federal lawsuit that aims to safeguard equity in women’s sport, but no organization responded.

Some transgender activists have falsely claimed that there is no scientific evidence to suggest that biological men identified as women have an unfair advantage over biological sports women.

However, according to Breitbart News, a recent study by the Karolinska Institute and Linkoping University in Sweden found biological male men – who claim to be transgender women – to be given a full year of hormone therapy. , still retained muscle mass and strength advantages over biological. women.

“Despite strong increases in muscle mass and strength in TM, TWs were still stronger and had more muscle mass after 12 months of treatment,” said researchers. “These findings add new insights that could be relevant in evaluating women’s eligibility to compete in the women’s athletic category.

“Our results indicate that after 12 months of hormonal therapy, a transwoman will likely have benefits for the performance of a cis woman,” they concluded.

In another study published in BMJ and published in July, three teachers – two in bioethics and one in physiology – found that male athletes who claim to be female have an “intolerable” advantage over biological athletes.

The study was conducted after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it would allow “transgender women” to compete with biological women if their testosterone levels were below 10 nmol / L. this whole level is “significantly higher” than biological women, said the authors.

They cited research that shows that “healthy healthy men did not lose significant muscle (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were lowered for 20 weeks to meet IOC guidelines.”

The researchers also said that “the indirect effects of testosterone will not be altered by hormone therapy.”

“For example, hormone therapy will not alter the bone structure, lung volume, or heart size of the transwoman athlete, especially if you transition post-puberty, so that natural benefits such as joint articulation, volume are maintained. of stroke and maximum oxygen intake, “they explained.

“We conclude that the advantage of transgender women in offering IOC guidelines is intolerable injustice,” said the teachers.