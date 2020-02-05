The ideal tenure of a CEO is actually over a decade

Warren Buffett is the second longest acting CEO in the S&P 500

It turned out that the contested CEO may only need to be in the job for a few more years.

How about ten? In the Wall Street Journal, reporter Chip Cutter notes that some corporate executives consider extended terms for CEOs to be a good trend.

There is statistical evidence for this. The S&P 500 CEOs have worked an average of 10.2 years (as of 2018) over the past decade, compared to 7.2 years in 2009. And when these CEOs cross the decade, they often seem to do some of their best. According to a study by the recruitment agency Spencer Stuart (published in the Harvard Business Review), CEOs had some of their “value-added periods” from 11 to 15, a period the report called “The Golden Years”.

And this extended time frame contradicts the usual wisdom. The report said: “When we asked the CEOs about the ideal tenure for this role, many mentioned the widely advertised seven-year average. When asked about directors, they indicated that CEOs should generally give up their positions after 9.5 years – a point where, according to many, performance typically hits a plateau. Why these expectations? Nobody has a convincing or evidence-based answer. “

What is special about reaching the brand after ten years? As the report notes, this is the period in which the CEOs have survived a “complacency trap” and projects for which they have been committed early have finally been realized. In addition, the CEOs now have in-depth institutional knowledge and the boards have more confidence in their CEO.

However, the length of a corporate chief’s term of office depends on several factors, including the financial participation of a CEO or special voting rights (which play a prominent role in technology start-ups). But as Ubers Travis Kalanick and Adam Neumann of We Co. found, these benefits don’t always guarantee that a leader will stay in power forever.

“If you don’t excel, you won’t survive,” said Bill George, former CEO of medical device company Medtronic PLC, the Wall Street Journal. “Nobody is irreplaceable.”

