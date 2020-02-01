`` The idiot brought him out '': a series of huge accidents overshadow 12-hour Bathurst - Motorsport

Home / Motorsport / ‘The idiot pulled it out’: a series of huge accidents overshadows Bathurst 12 Hour

The second day of Liqui-Moly Bathurst’s 12 noon was overshadowed by a series of high-speed accidents – plus an appearance of some local kangaroos.

The appearance on the track of a group of kangaroos during the preliminary tests provided much-needed light relief after a few incidents during Friday’s race and morning practice sessions. Most notable are the collisions involving Josh Burdon’s KCMG Nissan GT-R and Daniel Serra’s HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 – which have since been removed from the event with excessive damage.

Oliver Jarvis also had an early shunt in his M-Sport Bentley Continental GT, but the car has since been repaired.

# B12hr # RSLB12Hr # Bathurst 12 hours from the summit courtesy of Shakedown Racing FB group pic.twitter.com/LuS4Ftu7Il

– Angus Cooke (@ Rangus269) February 1, 2020

The biggest crashes were reserved for qualifications one and two. The first big incident happened at McPhillamy Park, when Cameron McConville made slight nose-to-tail contact with Sam Shahin, sending the latter’s AMG GT3 into the outside wall. Her car bounced against the wall in the middle of the road, where after being avoided by a few cars, she was spotted by MARC driver Mustang Tyler Everingham.

As a result, Everingham slipped on the runway and into the concrete wall at Skyline; his Mustang suffers major frontal damage. It is expected that neither Shahin’s nor Everingham’s cars will be repaired for tomorrow’s race.

“I’m more concerned with how Sam is doing right now, but he got out of the car, it looks like he might be a bit breathless, but looks fine,” said Shahin’s driver and Triple Eight Race Engineering boss Roland Dane. “The next thing is the idiot who pulled it out, McConville. He should have retired years ago and it shows. “

“Look, I’m sorry about Sam, he’s a great guy, honestly, I didn’t mean to touch him,” said McConville, respondent on the television broadcast. “I went under the gate, my lights were on and he turned around. I went out, I didn’t want to make contact.

“Then we got out of Skyline and as I went to pull left to overtake him, he just hit the brakes. I thought I was thinking “Why are you testing my brakes there?” But I went to the right, he went to the right, so as I pulled to the left, he just hit the brakes and unfortunately he just got the back of him. I feel really awful for these guys. “

It’s terrifying. # B12hr pic.twitter.com/9NFSELa7t3

– Bathurst 12 hours (@ Bathurst12hour) February 1, 2020

The next big crash occurred during qualifying for Aston Martin factory driver Marvin Kirchhofer. After hitting the wall in Sulman Park, he ran widely into Reid Park – turning 180 degrees on the wide line before slamming the wall and turning over in a barrel. Fortunately, he came out unharmed, helped by the marshals and the Honda pilot Renger van der Zande, who stopped at the scene. Like the Shahin and Everingham incidents, the Kichhofer’s Aston Martin should not start at 12 noon.

The last of the big shunts was a solo spin at McPhillamy Park. Lamborghini driver and former Supercar driver Dean Canto buckled in the sandbox; do it all the way to the tire wall on the other side of the sandbox before spreading through the air and landing oddly on the concrete wall.

Have you ever seen something like this! # B12hr pic.twitter.com/55Gt0MPItZ

– Bathurst 12 hours (@ Bathurst12hour) February 1, 2020

Qualifying ended up being dominated by reigning champion Matt Campbell, ahead of Maro Engel, Alvaro Parente, Raffaele Marciello and co-driver Earl Bamber Laurens Vanthoor were the top five, ahead of Joao Paulo Lima De Oliveira, teammate of Scott Dixon Jake Dennis, Marco Mapellli and Shane van Gisbergen are in the top 10 before the top 10 shootout this afternoon.

