“The Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championships” share an exciting look at pitch competition, archery, etc.

The broadcast of the “MBC Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championship – New Years Special” is approaching!

The programming for this next edition of the Lunar New Year will include AOA, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, MONSTA X, Apink, NCT Dream, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, MOMOLAND, SF9, Park Ji Hoon, (G) I-DLE, VICTON, AB6IX, ATEEZ , WJSN, LOONA, Ha Sung Woon, The Boyz, Kim Jae Hwan, N.Flying, Oh My Girl, Golden Child, DIA, gugudan, Jeong Sewoon, GWSN, Cherry Bullet, JBJ95, APRIL, ONF, Rocket Punch, NATURE, BDC, VERIVERY, ARIAZ, SATURDAY, 1THE9, 1TEAM, PinkFantasy, South Club, DONGKIZ, Newkidd, NOIR, Hash Tag, PURPLEBECK, Seven O’Clock, SPECTRUM, GreatGuys, WE IN THE ZONE, OnlyOneOf, 3YE and Bz-Boys.

The seven main events include athletics, archery, ssireum (Korean wrestling), pitching, penalty shootout, eSport and horse riding.

Check out some recently revealed photos of various stars who are intensely but joyfully participating in archery, pitching, wrestling, etc., as well as making friends with other idols.

Opening ceremony

pitching

Archery (girls)

Archery (boys)

See the idols in a few other events below!

The “Idol Star 2020 Athletics Championship – New Years Special” will be broadcast on January 25 and 26, during the Korean Lunar New Year holidays.

