The idyllic village with an award-winning pub which you could get to on the London Underground

The metro line for the London Underground extended to tiny towns and villages in Buckinghamshire, beyond where it currently ends in Amersham and Chesham, in South Bucks.

In one of perhaps the most unusual sections of the London Underground network, there used to be a very rural track between two sleepy cities in Buckinghamshire.

He ran between Quainton and Brill, the latter who is famous for his beauty and his award-winning pub, the Pointer.

A pretty country pub, it was apparently the place where the Great Train Robbery was planned and where the stolen money was divided, according to The Telegraph.

In addition, it won the 2018 Michelin Pub of the Year.

Wouldn’t it be great for day trips if you could hop on the metro and get there now?

There were five stations connecting the two locations, including Wood Siding, Church Siding, Wotton, Westcott and Waddesdon Road.

So what happened with this once very unique part of the London Underground?

Today Brill is a nice place to visit with a famous pub

(Image: DeFacto / wikimedia commons)

Build the line

The line actually started as a horse-drawn tram to serve the third Duke of Buckingham and Chandos, where he was known as the Wotton tram.

Then, construction of the line began in 1870, Brill station being ready for use in 1872. It first transported only goods until local people expressed interest in the also use, so that passenger service has started.

In 1873, attempts were made to transform the tramway into a railroad, but that failed because it did not meet any of the criteria of a railroad, without signage and housing for operators of level crossings.

In the following years, several attempts were made to extend the line further than Brill, but all failed until July 1890, when the line was taken over by the Metropolitan Railway Company (MRC).

Liaison with London

Leasing the line to the Oxford and Aylesbury Tramroad Company (hoping to buy it at a later date), the MRC operated trains from Baker Street to Verney Junction in Buckinghamshire, then operated the tram as a service shuttle along this lane. It became known as the Brill Branch.

Despite the first ambitions, from then on, the discussions on expansion faded and the small rural lane continued its trundling routine along the short branch for years.

In the end, it was decided to replace the locomotives supplied by the Tramway Company with those which had started on the London underground.

Then in 1933, it seemed like it would all end for the Brill Branch.

The London Passenger Transport Board (later the London Underground) took over the MCR and decided that there was no longer any need to manage rural services and quickly shut down all services west of Aylesbury.

And so the Brill Branch closed its doors to passengers on November 30, 1935, the Oxford and Aylesbury Railway never having actually reached one of the places whose name it bears.

Brill today

The incredible view from the pointer overlooking the Brill Windmill

Given its closure 85 years ago, it is quite difficult to find vestiges of the old rural line.

There are a few clues, including power poles that followed where the line went and the name of the tram business park.

Other than that, all you can do is imagine in your mind, a sleepy railway line lying around, taking local passengers between stations.

Oh, and you could also stop by the pointer for an incredible pint or food.

