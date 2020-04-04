The IIT low-cost startup fan incubated with Hyderabad can be controlled via a phone app

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), a startup aerobiosys Innovations incubated by Hyderabad, has developed a cheap, portable emergency fan, the institute announced on Friday.

Called “Jeevan Lite,” the device developed at the Institute by the Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) offers protection to healthcare providers as well as Internet-enabled items and can be managed through a phone application. It can also be used on a battery, allowing it to be installed in areas without power supply.

A “minimum viable product” with the required functionality of this fan has already been developed.

According to the device certification, Aerobiosys Innovations wants to produce at least 50 to 70 units per day through collaboration with an industrial partner.

Aerobiosys Innovations plans to provide Jeevan Lite at a cost of Rs. 1 lakh which is significantly economical compared to existing products in the market.

To reduce costs and facilitate remote electronic access to the device, Aerobiosys has developed a mobile application that communicates with the unit and seamlessly controls the functional features of the fan.

“Senior citizens and older patients affected by COVID-19 will need ventilators for emergency life support. Aerobiosys has taken one step forward by providing personal care to healthcare professionals through IoT-enabled monitoring, ”B.S. Murty, director of IIT Hyderabad, said in a statement.

Jeevan Lite can perform both invasive and non-invasive ventilation through a comprehensive set of modes and settings.

It can be used for pediatric and adult patients, and without power, will run for five hours without recharging lithium-ion batteries.

Aerobiosys co-founders Rajesh Thangavel and Cyril Antony believe that the design to build their devices can be delivered by the first week of April 2020.

Antony said ‘Jeevan Lite’ has all the essential features for treating COVID-19 infected patients, as mentioned by pulmonology and critical care professionals across India, and that the startup has partnered with tertiary care hospitals based in Hyderabad to work clinical device validation and certification,

“We estimate that we will serve about 1 lakh in the first three months. We plan to produce at least 50-70 units of our devices per day, “Thangavel added.

For the elderly and vulnerable populations, especially those with comorbid “conditions” such as heart disease or type 2 diabetes, Covid-19 can be life-threatening if ventilator assistance is not provided.

