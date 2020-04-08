The Illinois Mayor told police to crack down on socializing. His wife was found in a bar two days later.

On Friday, the Illinois City Mayor announced that he had instructed police to “strictly enforce” a state-wide stay at home order set up to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier on Sunday, his wife was found in a city bar.

In a Coronavirus update on Facebook on Friday, Mayor Illinois Mayor Brandt Walker Mayor Alton said, “ I used police discretion to discourage anyone who refused a state-issued mandatory home stay. He has been arrested. “

According to a press release by Alton Police, at around 1 am on Sunday less than 48 hours, police had placed “a few” at a local bar called Hiram’s Tavern. Unspecified individuals have elaborated that they “clearly ignore public orders for administrative orders and compliance.”

In a Facebook post on Monday, Walker told a city police chief that police officers were halting around Sunday at 1:00 am after investigating a social gathering in downtown Alton, and his wife was there. It was revealed that there was.

“I was also informed that my wife was attending this banquet,” he explained in a statement. He did not give her “special treatment” and added that she had told the police chief to violate the order “treat her like any other citizen.”

“My wife is an adult who can make her own decisions, in which case she has shown an astonishing lack of judgment,” he said. “She is now facing the consequences of her inappropriate judgment, as well as other individuals who have opted to violate the” at home “order during this case. “

Police have reportedly filed criminal charges against anyone found found in prison for “reckless behavior” classified as a Class A misdemeanor. Class A misdemeanors are punishable by a fine of up to $ 2,500 or a sentence of less than one year in Illinois Prison. According to the release, those receiving the complaint will be summoned to court later.

The indictment was originally filed for violating social gathering restrictions.

“If members of our community do not protect each other and become brave enough to gather in public places, we will have to take action like this weekend without hesitation,” said Alton Police. Police officer Jason Simmons released.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has placed a statewide home order on March 21 to stop the spread of the coronavirus. By order, all public and private gatherings of any number outside of your home are prohibited.

Citizens are only allowed to leave the house to perform “essential activities” such as obtaining food, requesting emergency services, or taking a walk outside. First responders, law enforcement agencies, healthcare professionals, and other mandatory workers are exempt from this order.

According to the state’s Coronavirus website, the number of Illinois cases of coronavirus continues to increase, with more than 13,500 cases of coronavirus confirmed and 380 deaths. The United States continues to be the epicenter of the disease, with more than 396,000 cumulative cases of coronavirus and more than 12,700 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

