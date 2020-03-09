The Illinois Supreme Court will not dismiss charges against Jussie Smollett

CHICAGO (AP) – The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday dismissed charges against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, which accused him of conducting a racist and homophobic attack on himself, and rejected his efforts to eliminate the special prosecutor of the case.

Smollett’s lawyers argued in an emergency petition that Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Toomin exceeded his authority and misinterpreted the law when he ordered the appointment of a special prosecutor. The court did not explain its decision to reject the arguments of Smollett’s lawyers.

Smollett 37 years old, he was initially accused by Cook County prosecutors of falsely reporting to police that the alleged counterfeit attack was real. Sixteen charges of disorderly conduct initially filed against him were dismissed, and Toomin found Smollett’s first prosecution invalid.

Following another inquiry by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, six similar charges were filed against Smollett, whom he pleaded guilty to last week.

Smollett, who is black and gay, told police that two masked men attacked him as he walked home in the early hours of January 29, 2019. He said they made racist and homophobic insults, beaten him and they hurt his head. before fleeing, and at least one of his attackers was a white man who told him he was in the “MAGA country,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Weeks later, police alleged that Smollett paid two black friends to help stage the attack, because he was dissatisfied with his actor pay on “Empire,” a Fox series in Chicago that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the. record industry.

Friends, brothers Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, would be the star witnesses to the state if Smollett’s case is judged by him. The brothers are aspiring bodybuilders and actors that Smollett knew about the “Empire” set and the gym.