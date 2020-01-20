The IMF lowers forecasts for global economic growth

January 20 (UPI) – The International Monetary Fund has slightly revised its growth prospects for 2020 in a report released on Monday, predicting that global economic growth will continue to grow, but more slowly.

The IMF forecast economic growth of 2.9 percent in 2019 instead of the previously forecast 3 percent and growth of 3.3 percent instead of the previously expected 3.4 percent. The growth of 3.4 percent forecast for 2021 is 0.2 percent below the previous forecasts.

The agency said the downward movement was mainly due to the downward corrections for India.

“The forecast recovery in global growth remains uncertain,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said in a statement. It continues to rely on recoveries in stressed and weak emerging markets as growth in advanced economies stabilizes almost at the current level.

“There are preliminary indications that the decline in manufacturing and retail is at a low point. This is partly due to an improvement in the automotive sector as the disruption from new emissions standards is beginning to subside,” said Gopinath.

The report expressed optimism about the signing of the US-China Phase 1 trade agreement in the hope that it would cool the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

“If it is permanent, a phase I agreement between the US and China should reduce the cumulative negative impact of trade tensions on global GDP from 0.8 percent to 0.5 percent by the end of 2020,” said Gopinath.

In the trade agreement signed on Wednesday, China promised to buy additional US $ 200 billion worth of American goods and services over the next two years, making structural economic changes.

“Worldwide, the great history of this exceptional linchpin of central banks is in 2019,” said Philip Hildebrand, vice chairman of BlackRock, according to Bloomberg Television. “What has held back or offset this is the trade risk, the geopolitical risk, so if we can pull back, we should see global growth accelerate.”