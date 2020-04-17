The impact of ‘NY and PAUSE’ on school districts

Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 09:14 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 09:14 PM EDT

(WSYR-TV) – With New York State still suspended in mid-May, there is little hope that high school seniors and other students will be able to return and finish their school year.

NY and PAUSE have kept children out of school for several weeks and there is only so much time left in school during the year.

Even if the school opens on May 15, you have less than a few months to leave.

Mark Potter, superintendent of Liverpool Central School District said, “Now, go on May 15, and because the governor made us work in the spring, that was frustrating for us weeks. four. “This record has been canceled and the only thing we look forward to is whether we will return or if we will continue to do what we do.”

Without Regents, Liverpool Schools canceled the Junior Prom on Thursday, which leaves graduation as a major event.

The school district will not know for certain times whether the graduation ceremony will be held.

“What will happen if this is May? If (the governor) stops us from stopping in early June? I think it seeks to create more opportunities for open business, and I think schools, like Ryan McMahon, have a firm determination that schools will be the last area to open, “Potter said.” So, there is no I hope we’ll do anything at this school. “

Potter said, even if schools are open, parents may not want to send their children to class.

Play is in store for schools, and our society in New York continues.

When they are not in school, students are already using technology, some of which are localized.

Districts will collect the equipment sometime after the school year ends.

