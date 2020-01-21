The impeachment proceedings against President Trump begin on Tuesday

Photo: Getty Images / CNN

WASHINGTON – President Trump’s trial of the Senate begins on Tuesday at 12:00 noon (CST / local time).

This is the third impeachment process in American history.

A total of 100 senators will attend the historic moment and act as judges who are responsible for deciding whether to remove the President of the United States from Congress for abuse of power and disability.

Mr. Trump has been accused of abusing his authority by relying on Ukraine for personal and political reasons, and in addition attempting to block the impeachment investigation, by calling on government agencies not to comply with subpoenas, and by pressuring witnesses not to cooperate.

The Senate is expected to vote on Tuesday on a decision that includes a plan and procedure for the first phase of the process.

According to Senate Majority Leader CNN, Mitch McConnell’s proposed process plan includes two 12-hour presentations by impeachers.

These meetings would likely extend into the night and then give the President’s legal team the same time to respond.

The Senate would then try to resolve the controversial question of whether to summon witnesses to testify.

McConnell’s proposed process structure is likely to go through as he appears to have received enough votes to continue.

The opening arguments are expected to start on Wednesday afternoon.

Some believe that this type of structure could result in the president being acquitted within a few days, meaning that it will be over before heading to Capitol Hill on February 4 for his State of the Union address.