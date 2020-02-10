The importance of “Foundation Training”, the fitness secret of Pro Surfing

“Surfing was not a” sport “at first. It was a” way “. And the more you poured in, the more you got back from it.”

I remember this quote from William Finnegan’s Barbarian Days when I entered Kahea Hart’s gym on the north coast of Oahu. It’s on his house on the crest of a hilly side street, two miles from the legendary Banzai pipeline. In the back, wild chicken bonk heads and a pair of goats – red and blue – give passable impressions of people who have just bumped their toes. Behind it, the last foothills of the Jurassic green Koʻolau Range point north towards Alaska.

Kahea refers to these mountains as soon as our class is on yoga mats in the gym: “Why do we exercise? To feel good? To look good? To move. My ancestors grew up not far from here. When they had to cross these mountains, they didn’t get in a car and were sitting in traffic. They ran.”

We start a round of intense breathing. Hold on through your nose, hold on, hold on through your mouth. Kahea encourages us to let the breath lift our ribs, let it fill our shoulders, to establish a powerful rhythm that almost certainly feels strange and uncomfortable.

As we queue up, inhale and breathe, he paces up and down and tells his story: How he made it from Sandy Beach on Oahu’s southeastern shore to a professional contract on the north coast. How he would train to prepare for the winters in Hawaii. How he tore the right backdoor of his ACL surf pipeline in 1998. And how he met a LA-based surfer, boxer and trainer named Rob Garcia who had shaped everyone from Kahlani Robb to Oscar De La Hoya. After his surgery, Kahea surfed for another five years, winning the Faith Sunset Pro and becoming a coach on Hurley’s junior team.

He reports to us. Our faces are tingling. We breathed like survivors in a disaster movie for almost seven minutes.

“You are currently supplying your system with oxygen.” Kahea explains that we are performing a respiratory system perfected by the big wave legend Laird Hamilton. It is similar to the superhuman calming properties of the Wim Hof ​​method. It’s easy and predictable to call practice a new age, but there’s nothing revolutionary about using breathing work to improve CO2 tolerance, calm the mind, and promote movement mechanics. As a screen printing company, we haven’t done that for a while.

Connected: Can Wim Hof’s “Deep Breathing” make you a super athlete?

But surfers have given extensive thought to such things. Laird Hamilton is known to have adopted Polynesian practice of carrying heavy stones underwater to improve, and according to Kahea, all surfers should appreciate this as much as their time in the water. His studio, the North Shore Surf Clinic, not only trains the benefits of an efficient “pop-up”, but also praises the benefits of “basic training” or low-impact exercises aimed at flexibility, core strength and balance to help the body of surfers to prevent injuries and tackle threatening meccas like pipeline.

(Julie Thurston / Getty, Nick Gruen for InsideHook)

Before surfing was a sport, before the Slaters and John Johns and Volcoms and Hurleys, before the tours and titles, it was indeed a “way” to return to this quote from the Barbarian Days. Finnegan also wrote: “When you surf, as I understood it at the time, you live and breathe waves. You always know what the surf is doing. You lose school, you lose jobs, you lose friends when it’s good. “

But for some, the havens of surfing inevitably turn into something bigger: professional contracts, advertising contracts, world tours. This brings them a career, but it also brings a lot of mental and physical stress. And the only way for surfers to keep the big-eyed young love that made them surf at all is to train like an A-athlete – around their muscles, their brains, and their cardiovascular system Violent large, shallow waves prepare reefs and twist their bodies in one direction for years.

Foundation training is designed to help them do this. One of the best principles: “Giraffes don’t need treadmills.” In other words, humans are the only animals that train consciously, that count steps, and spend large sums of money on the right to enter expensive gyms that ultimately only teach us who imitate the same movements that our ancestors practiced in the course of their normal everyday life.

After breathing, Kahea leads us through a round of basic training and explains that young surfers use the techniques and movements taught here to correct posture – hinges on the hips, not on the knees; Use isometric energy by pressing your feet against the floor with your fingers in the room to strengthen your spine and recover from injuries. (In the first room of the house, right next to Kahea’s gym, a surfer who fell at Pipeline is resting on the couch. He will soon begin foundation training for months to restore his back.)

Kahea then performs a series of lunges and hip movements. We bend our necks, hold our nerves together, and he says that a few teenagers bent over their phones on the beach a few days earlier. Yes, even Hawaii suffers from the vertebra-destroying technical neck. The point: These moves offer lifestyle functionality – not just for surfers. Targeted muscles in the abdominal and lower back areas strengthen the rear chain and make breathing easier. They make you better at doing everyday tasks, moving around the world as a person. And it’s not surprising that they’re tough. Annoyed, I watch my front knee jailbreak forward while scissoring. It’s used to push past my toes and hold most of the load. As a runner, this is not possible.

Connected: Learning to lengthen your body is the solution for Tech Neck

We pick up medicine balls and go barefoot down the sidewalk to the beach, where Kahea guides us through dynamic warm-up exercises and Ginastica Natural Training. Invented by a Portuguese professor, it is a bastardized style of jiu-jitsu movements in which you create a flow with your legs: push your right leg backwards, push your left leg at a right angle in front of your body, reverse, repeat , add a hop-up element, etc. They feel a bit like an insect curling around on the sand, but it creates a challenging thought-muscle flow, similar to some of the work Chris Hemsworth’s trainer buddy Da Rulk is just arguing: Get on the floor, move. As children we run crabs, we crawl bears. We strut around like gorillas. These movements promote creative sources of flexibility and generate strength in places that are long abandoned.

Finally Kahea introduces us to our last round with a knowing smile. It’s about throwing medicine balls in the sand 10 times in a row, jumping into the ocean, swimming 25 meters, running back and then doing it all over again. 3 times. I am a salty, heavy mess in the end.

We are informed that it is an easy day for some of his young surfers.

The author after being beaten up by Kahea (Nick Gruen for InsideHook)

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.