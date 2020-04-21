The importance of the rainbow history is explained in 60 seconds

Queer activist, Sacha Coward shattered the history of the rainbow in 60 seconds. (Pictures posted via Twitter)

Noah felt it was a sign from God, Aristotle struggled with the layout and Dorothy played a fly over it.

For Gilbert Baker, it was a global brand of LGBT + activism.

Rainbow has, for many years, many different meanings and meanings that have been popularized rather than the colors. But screenwriter Sacha Coward has managed to capture viewers, a beautiful rainbow record within 60 seconds of a photo uploaded on Twitter Tuesday morning.

#MuseumFromHome

Despite our isolation, some of us looking at antiquities have decided to make a quick video of our favorite pastime. So if you can’t go to the museum, let’s bring this guy back!

37 climbs: Shoots in 60 seconds!

🌈🏳️‍🌈🧝🏽‍♂️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OU6adOOvyM

– Sacha Coward (@sacha_ magazard) April 21, 2020

Rainbow has taken on new meaning over the years.

As part of the “#MuseumFromHome” series, which sees museums and librarians share stories behind their favorite old cartoons, on his 37th video, Coward captures the user.

“I thought I had lost my 37 #museumfromhome video about the rainbow and it meant that I had to chat with someone on Twitter yesterday,” Coward told PinkNews.

“His conversation was like people lighting a rainbow as a sign to close the LGBTQ + community.

“Some people were worried that straight people were resorting to rain-proof and inappropriate language (#lovewins). The fear of” LGBTQ + + signs was wiped out. “

Here are some hiding bows made for kids. This is a sign of hope and perseverance. pic.twitter.com/pyJPBcGgG7

– Sacha Coward (@sacha_ magazard) April 21, 2020

Indeed, as the coronavirus epidemics continue to live on in daily life, the rains that have been dumped by homebound children have come from Britain and beyond, as a reassuring display of courage and courage for health care providers on a regular and daily basis.

It also spoke to me from around the anti-LGBT community, + that they are tired of joining the rainbow – as a symbol of diversity and acceptance -, in a way, it will ring a message of hope.

Yes, really.

Coward continued: “As a stone sculptor, I wanted to respond in two ways.

Here are four meanings used by the rainbow:

1. LGBTQ + Pride

2. Solidarity during closing

3. Greenpeace’s Greenpeace @RMGreenwich

4. Cooperative Flag @RMGreenwich pic.twitter.com/5PwV8aL0JV

– Sacha Coward (@sacha_ magazard) April 21, 2020

“Part of reminding the illiterate people of history is the importance of the rainbow to seduce people.

“And to remind the LGBTQ + community that we didn’t make the rainbow and own it!

“Best of all, I’m happy that the kids are making signs of happiness and hope during the closing period.

However, I agree that we need to keep in mind the importance of this brand to many discerning people. We do not need to police the rainbow but just ask the elderly to take care and return the flag or T-shirt purchased at Pride.

“The rainbow is real to everyone, it means each and every one of us, but we all need to have a little respect and empathy for the way we talk and use it.”