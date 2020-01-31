The inaugeral Fair Play Festival announces line-up:

Salford has a new festival;

Organizers of the inaugeral Fair Play Festival have just announced their debut line-up.

The purpose of the Fair Play Festival is “to be a focal point of discovery as an eclectic, genre-spanning line-up”

The festival takes place on:

Saturday, March 28, 2020

St Philip’s Church

Wilton Place, Salford

M3 6FT

The bill is surpassing LA priest, who has just returned from a five-year break and will play an exclusive Northern show at the festival. Electronic music is rarely as playful and pop-infected as this. Previously operating under the name Sam Dust, he gained enormous attention as the front man of Late Of The Pier before disappearing into the shadow in 2010. He then appeared in 2015 with the critically acclaimed solo album ‘Inji’, previously repeating his disappearing trick under the name LA Priest. 2020 returns with the new album “GENE”, which gets its name and focus from the analogue drum machine that Sam built and used to create the record.

Being with him International Teachers of Pop, with their catchy pop songs, accompany bedroom-like dance routines to create a wondrous maximal soundscape from former members of The Eccentronic Research Council and The Moonlandingz.

The line-up also includes Manchesters’ PINSFrom Argentina Las Kellies, Ben Wallers from Country Teasers performs under his solo moniker The insurgent, Do-it-yourself collective POSA and electronic duo YANG.

Early Bird tickets are now available.

Fair Play Festival online:

Facebook

twitter

Related