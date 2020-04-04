The incorrect science involved in predicting the likely COVID-19 path

TORONTO – Data experts warn Canadians outdoors against taking fears of Ontario about the COVID-19 deaths literally, even as stark data reveals more physical travel and government and health officials neglected to stay home.

Revealing the data Friday, the president and CEO of Public Health Ontario said staying at home could be the difference between 6,000 deaths on April 30 or 1,600 deaths. The deaths could fall to 200 if further steps were taken, said Dr Peter Donnelly.

Officials also offered what could happen during the uprising, which could take from 18 months to two years, but warned these situations to be more specific in the future as they were set. .

If Ontario does not take various interventions including school closures, up to 100,000 people will die from COVID-19, Donnelly said. But among various public health measures, the death toll could be between 3,000 and 15,000, he said.

Pandemic experts say such lighting is not really intended to predict the future, but instead provides a general guide for policy makers and healthcare systems that are getting a growing pandemic .

Ideally, the information should also ensure that the average citizen whose individual actions can make a difference, University of Toronto professor of epidemiology Ashleigh Tuite said.

“Feedback is very important not only to be shared within the government, but also with the population because everyone has a huge investment in it,” said Tuite, who created his own hopes for the spread of COVID-19.

“The answer may be longer than we thought. And even if that is not the answer, it is possible. Talking (that) will be critical, especially if we are looking for longer hours.”

County health officials have urged the public to “take full advantage” of the cuts that would mean breaking the COVID-19 delivery chain, which refers to the best and worst cases they say depend on compliance.

The data was quickly followed by news of more closures, which is clearly why Ontario has suddenly pushed the warning, Tuite said.

“We’re in a situation where we need to buy from everybody. And I think treating people like adults and having these conversations and explaining what we know and why what we don’t know – and where we learn and where we most likely fail – I don’t think that’s a bad thing. As a society, we need to have dialogue. “

Various assumptions were used to make the Ontario model, and Donnelly warned that “modeling and projecting is a very inaccurate science.”

“In the early days of an epidemic it was all about giving an important push to policy makers, about what they should do. And that’s what happened in Ontario,” he said.

“Because once the command table saw the numbers suggested there could be a general mortality between 90 and 100,000, they quickly moved to lock up the schools, which is the right thing.”

Modeling may not be perfect, but policy makers will usually be blind without them, says Dionne German, a professor of engineering industry at the University of Toronto.

He notes that these educational programs will help answer the big questions that plague many hospitals: When will the outbreak of COVID-19 patients come? Do we have enough intensive care beds? How many patients will need ventilators? Are there enough nurses?

However, a model would be just as good as data-based, and during a pandemic “it’s essentially impossible to get real data,” says German, whose work includes developing a simulation model of a hypothetical pandemic to explore how factors including delivery rates affect health care requests.

“Real data was not really available for H1N1 just 10 years ago and it is not available today,” said German, noting many holes in the COVID-19 statistics available for epidemiological studies.

“Most of these are just the date people become COVID-19 positive, how they contract the disease, their age and sex. But there is a lot of other information like comorbidities, like (they have) asthma or diabetes, do they need to be hospitalized? Ventilator? A lot of that information is not really available to the public in the data sets … It’s not just deleted, but it literally says: ‘Not recorded’ or ‘No’ Know, ‘which means that this information is not only known to public health agencies. “

Even with good data, the models will only summarize what we know at a given point in time, says Tuite. As more information is gathered, their findings will change.

The Tuite protects people against distorting the truth. He also said people should not discount when they are losing their predictions.

“The information we get next week can change expectations. And that’s OK,” Tuite said.

“You have seen in the UK where they are refining their estimates of expected deaths. They do not refine them because their models are wrong per se. They are refining them because they have more information …. yourself or to adjust the estimates, is to me a sign of good science. “

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2020.