The increase in police force in downtown BR helps people feel safer

BATON ROUGE – For restaurants like Schlitz and Giggles, dinner is the most active time of the day.

As business continues to grow in downtown Baton Rouge, manager Lauren Wilson is of growing concern.

“There has also been a big wave of homeless people coming in, so the police down here will definitely help.”

With the increase in pedestrian traffic in the region, the Downtown Development District developed a way to make people safer. The police have increased the number of officers in the city center to 24.

Executive director of downtown development district Davis Rhorer says 140,000 people visit the area every day. To keep pace with growth, officials will now take to the streets on bicycles and patrol cars seven days a week.

“There could be potential things with a lot of people in the city center, and we just want to make sure everything is great and safe,” said Rhorer.

Since the expansion of the police presence in the city center, the number of problems affecting local businesses has decreased.

“There have been some aggressive panhandling in the past, and that has helped. It has dropped completely.”

Wilson says this extra security is required and will allow her to feel safe at work.

“If you have this officer there, you have a sense of security. I have no problem with that at all. I think it’s a great thing,” said Wilson.