The incredible heroes who saved Charing Cross Hospital in West London

Activists who helped save Charing Cross Hospital expressed their pride after receiving awards from the Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

At a town hall meeting on January 22, the borough’s Liberté awards – the highest honor available to councils – were awarded to Jim Grealy, Merril Hammer and Anne Drinkel.

Freedom awards were also presented to Dr. Stephen Hirst, John Lister and Michael Mansfield QC, who conducted a public inquiry into the government policy behind the closure plan.

They join the former recipient, Fulham FC legend George Cohen, who was part of the 1966 World Cup winning team from England. Last year, freedom was awarded to former mayor Mike Cartwright.

Receiving his Freedom Award, Mr. Grealy, 73, from Fulham, said in the room: “I am amazed and moved to be here.

“Several thousand people from top to bottom of the borough entered the streets because we couldn’t believe the utterly calamitous possibility that Charing Cross could be closed …

“I come from Ireland which does not have a national health service. When I saw that you could get the best treatment without being wealthy, I could hardly believe it.

The former professor added, “People across the country face people who know the balance sheets and accounts but know nothing about human suffering.”

His wife Merril Hammer, 73, also a former teacher, said: “Individually, personally, I am extremely proud and overwhelmed, also on behalf of other members of Save Our Hospitals and of what is today Hammersmith and Fulham Save Our NHS. What an extraordinary group of people.

“It has been said that we have been outside in all weathers for seven years before the hospital was saved. We will continue to do so until the NHS is safe.

“May I say thank you to the borough, council and the people of Hammersmith and Fulham. If we had not had the support of the borough, we would not be where we are now. “

Their prizes were awarded by the borough mayor, Daryl Brown. Ms. Drinkel was unable to attend.

From 2012 to early 2019, they organized the Save Our Hospitals campaign against a series of planned changes that were part of government policy called Shaping a Healthier Future.

Under this policy, which cost around £ 500 million, A & Es at Hammersmith Hospital and Central Middlesex Hospital closed in 2014. The children’s and maternity ward at Ealing Hospital have closed.

But the plan to close A&E at Ealing Hospital and Charing Cross Hospital was finally halted in March 2019 by Secretary of Health, Matt Hancock.

The NHS has said it is improving children’s A&E in West Middlesex, Hillingdon, Northwick Park, Chelsea and Westminster and St Mary’s hospitals as part of the policy.

In a speech that details the story of how the hospital was saved, the chief of council, Stephen Cowan, said: “Without Anne Drinkel, Jim Grealy, the leadership of Merril Hammer and everyone else on this campaign , I have no doubt of the public’s understanding of the complex issues around shaping a healthier future, would never have exceeded a select few.

“No matter the weather, sometimes the hail and sometimes the bright sun, these volunteers, these residents, these unpaid citizens were fighting to believe in our National Health Service.”

Michael Mansfield QC chaired the Independent Healthcare Commission which investigated government and NHS policy. He previously represented the family of the murdered Londoner Stephen Lawrence and the defendants of the Guildford Four and Birmingham Six IRA bombings.

His quote reads: “He was the central figure in the demolition of the government’s arguments for the closure of two large hospitals in West London and he owes much gratitude for the remarkable work he has done. provided to present the excellent Commission report. “

Accepting his award, Mansfield said, “I was proud that ordinary people asked governments to say that change can be brought about by firmness, cohesion, achievement and the fear of challenging.

“I feel very strongly what you have allowed us to do and I feel extremely privileged to have inspired others and to have been part of a centrifugal force of humanity.”

The role of Dr. Hirst and Mr. Lister in the Commission was to gather evidence that “revealed the paucity of the business case that the NHS relied on to close critical hospital services”.

Mr. Hirst’s quote reads: “His medical expertise and in-depth knowledge of the health services were crucial in the analysis of the evidence received by the Commission.”

The quote from Lister said that his “many years of research and writing on the NHS was an invaluable resource to the Commission”.

The right for boards to award the freedom of the borough, making the recipient an honorary free man, dates back to 1885.

They are awarded to “people of distinction and to anyone who has rendered distinguished services to the borough”.

