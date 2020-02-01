The incredible lost rides we remember from Thorpe Park in the 80s and 90s

Thorpe Park is known to be one of the main white-jawed theme parks in the UK, possibly even all over Europe.

It has undergone an incredible transformation since its humble opening in 1979 as a leisure and exhibition water park.

Now, thrill seekers are bowled over and driven at phenomenal speeds by epic rides, including Colossus, Nemesis Inferno and Stealth.

At the beginning of the 1980s, visitors were better acquainted with a walk in the “model park” and had their photos taken with a “leaning tower of Pisa” of two meters.

In the mid-1980s, things at Thorpe Park started to get interesting, rides started to appear that marked a move to more adventurous rides.

A map of the park in 1986

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

With Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventures vying for the UK’s main thematic attraction, it was essential that Thorpe Park developed with more thrills.

Things have changed dramatically in the four decades that the park was opened, and unfortunately many of the rides that opened in the heyday of the 80s and 90s have disappeared.

Fortunately, though fan websites such as Memories of Thorpe Park have kept the dream alive and documented many of the past rides.

Phill Pritchard, who runs the website, told MyLondon: “For me, one of the best things about Thorpe Park in the 80s and 90s was the great mix of experiences they offered families.

Mr. Rabbit was the original Thorpe Park mascot from the early 1980s

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

“It was very difficult to find another place to watch a stage show or a diving show.

“Meet” real life pirates “or your favorite Thorpe Park ranger, get on a train, visit the farm, take a water bus tour around the lakes, ride the UK’s largest log channel or discover one of the park’s classic dark rides. “

Let’s go back to the rides and characters that made Thorpe Park the place where you took your friends for your birthday in the 80s and 90s.

Zero space station

Space Station Zero was the first roller coaster in Thorpe Park and opened in 1984.

Spacestation Zero was the flagship race in the late 1980s

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

The runners were whistled through a futuristic space world at high speed.

There were no loops, strictly family entertainment.

If you’re feeling disgusted that you’ve never tried the Zero Space Station, don’t worry, because you’ve probably been there before.

In 1990, the ride and the entire track moved outside and became “The Flying Fish” which continues today.

Phantom Fantasia

Phantom Fantasia opened in 1983 and continued in this mold until 1994, when it became Wicked Witches Haunt.

Phantom Fantasia was one of the most popular attractions in the park

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

Thrill seekers were taken on a scary journey where they encountered skeletons and even Sweeney Todd.

The route was closed in 2000 after a major fire in the park

Cap’n Andy’s review

A family show until 1988 with robotic animal characters.

The show arrived from the United States

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

Magic mill

Magic Mill was one of the first attractions in Thorpe Park to become Mr Rabbit’s Tropical Travels in 1995.

The ride was called Magic Mill between 1982 and 1993

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

At one point, you came in and the interior section with song frogs, it seems very strange these days, but in the 80s, it was great

The trip was also a victim of the fire in 2000, but managed to last until 2001 as a trip only outdoors.

Thunder River

Yes, we all know it’s now known as Rumba Rapids, but Thunder River was a beast in its day and loved by thousands.

Between 1987 and 2001, the route was called Thunder River

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

Treasure Island Railway

The ride was a short train ride with live actors based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel “Treasure Island”.

The trick was not to receive the “black dot” of the character of Long John Silver.

The attraction took place from 1983 to 1993

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

Incredibly, they closed it in 1993. Booooooo!

It was scary.

Octopus Garden

The Octupus garden was essentially the children’s part of the theme park.

It opened in the mid-1980s, but became Octopus Garden in 1992, and then closed in 2010.

The Octopus garden was open until 2010

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

The rides included the Dolphin Ride, Lady Bugs and Dizzy Den.

Hudson River rafters

The Hudson River rafters worked from 1992 to 1997 and although they were fun, they were not scary.

Hudson River rafters operated from 1992 to 1997

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

Drive in the country / Miss Hippo jungle safari

The merry-go-round opened in 1990 and closed in 2001 – it was not for the faint hearted as you can see in the photo.

In 1992, the journey became Miss Hippo’s jungle safari

(Image: Memories of Thorpe Park)

To learn more about Thorpe Park in the past, visit the Memories of Thorpe Park website or find them on Facebook.

.