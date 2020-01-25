The incredible story behind the construction of the South London tram network

London is known for its vast underground system and big red buses – not so much for its trams.

However, the capital’s tram network, London Trams – formerly known as the Croydon Tramlink – serves around 30 million people each year, connecting downtown Croydon from zone 5 to places like Wimbledon, Merton and Beckenham.

Work on the network began after a study carried out in the mid-1980s by TfL’s predecessor, London Regional Transport, which revealed that the reintroduction of trams could reduce the volume of traffic in the city and provide better connections for the New Addington area.

Trams worked a lot in London during the first half of the 20th century, but were phased out in the early 1950s to make way for cars and buses.

The last tram trip to London in three decades took place on July 6, 1952, between Woolwich and New Cross.

London trams were removed in the 1950s

A 99-year concession to build and operate a new tram network was awarded to Tramtrack Croydon Limited (TLC) in 1996, after the Croydon Tramlink Bill was passed by Parliament in 1994.

The network officially opened in 2000.

Transport for London bought TCL in 2008, changing the color of trams from red and white to green.

Four years later, they introduced six new trams, reducing the number of services in the center of Croydon from eight to 12.

And in 2016, services between Wimbledon and Croydon went from eight to 12 trams per hour, after the construction of an additional tram platform at Wimbledon station.

Today, 30 trams run almost 24 hours a day on four lines.

Historical routes

Part of the line between Wimbledon and Croydon follows the route of the historic Surrey Iron Railway, which opened in 1803 with horse-drawn trains.

In November 2016, a tram on the network derailed near the Sandilands station, killing seven people.

Following an investigation into the incident by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB), a number of changes have been made to trams on the network, including a system that automatically applies the brakes if a tram exceeds the speed limit at certain places.

Tram drivers are now also alerted if they show signs of fatigue or distraction.

On the Croydon tram network, experienced drivers can earn around £ 40,000 a year.

