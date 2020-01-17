The incredible story of the hidden Uxbridge station abandoned after World War II

Residents of Uxbridge undoubtedly know the city’s subway station.

The magnificent art deco building is well worth a visit and the station recalls another era of the London Underground with a character that is too often stripped of the stations when they are renovated.

But did you know that the city has two other stations? One in Cowley and one next to the subway on Vine Street.

Uxbridge city center station opened in the 1860s and lasted 80 years before being dismantled after almost 100 years of service in the area.

Have you ever wondered why the train didn’t come to Uxbridge? Especially when you consider that it calls at Hayes and Harlington, West Drayton and Heathrow Airport, which are all so close?

Well, once. The Uxbride (Vine Street) branch was operated by Great Western Railway and opened in 1856 as a West Drayton route on the main line.

Thanks to the canals and its location on the road from London to Oxford, Uxbridge still had a lot to do in terms of commerce.

But the lack of a railroad to the city started to tighten when the rail boom of the 1800s took off.

Even though Parliament agreed in 1846, the short 2.5-mile branch simply made no progress until construction finally began in 1853.

A station was built on the south side of rue Vine from yellow bricks with red bricks in the arches.

(Image: Wessex auction rooms)

The L-shaped station had a number of rooms inside, including restrooms, first-class waiting rooms, waiting rooms for women and many more.

It included a central island platform flanked on each side by rails, while a trainhed covered the roof of the platform areas.

Slowly but surely, services to West Drayton resumed, and in the 1870s there were even services directly to Paddington.

Even more impressive, in the early 1900s, you could go straight from Uxbridge to Victoria and Liverpool Street, a feat that is not possible today without changing trains. Another station was opened on the line at Cowley.

But the Metropolitan Railway also wanted to enter, first building a station at Belmont Road in 1904 and later moving to Uxbridge High Street, the current station, in 1938.

Not only was there metro competition, but a tram also started running from Uxbridge to Shepherd’s Bush, further increasing competition in the city.

Soon, parts inside the station were converted to stores and warehouses, but business was not healthy enough to warrant the small branch.

In 1910, the District line also connected to Uxbridge station, eventually becoming the Piccadilly line in 1933.

Great Western tried to operate the station and the line, but eventually the line suffered a loss and had to disappear.

The final decision was made in 1962 and despite protests at the time, the station closed. Freight and parcel services were cut in 1964 and the demolition of the station began.

The tracks were lifted in 1965, the platform following soon after. The building itself managed to hang on until 1968, 100 years after its construction, but was demolished.

The whole area was now under the A4020 Hillingdon road, while the Hertz House office building is now above the station location.

