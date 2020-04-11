The Independent today called for international efforts to tighten restrictions on wildlife markets and the wildlife trade to reduce the risk of future epidemics.

The link between wildlife markets and threats to human health has been proven, and as we have seen with the pandemic virus, it can cause acute suffering around the world. To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the disease, and the death toll has now exceeded 100,000.

The outbreak is believed to have started in a “wet” market in Wuhan, China, where strange animals were sold and caused by humans being kept in close proximity to humans.

This is a global issue: a study last year found that one in five vertebrate species is traded as domestic animals or used as a product in countries around the world, putting nearly 9,000 species at risk of extinction. Give.

The campaign The Independent, along with the head of the United Nations Biodiversity Agency, Elizabeth Maroma Mora, and the renowned conservative and “peace messenger” of the United Nations, Dr. Jane Goodall, is asking the Independent to work with governments to tighten control. Trade, sell and consume wildlife. Animals

“Animals like us are sensitive. They can feel scared and frustrated. They have a personality and are amazingly intelligent,” Dr. Goodall told The Independent.

We must respect the natural world. We cannot pursue and pursue natural resources for economic development on a planet with limited natural resources.

“If he treats animals the way we want him to, he will behave like us.”

“The global trade in wildlife and live animals, in which live fish, meat and wildlife are sold, are important risk factors for the spread of shingles,” Mrema wrote in an article for The Independent. By reducing the number of live animals in the food market, countries can significantly reduce the risk of disease outbreaks. Stricter controls on the sale and consumption of wild species and the implementation of international health regulations must also be implemented globally. “

Some 241 animal welfare groups have called on the leaders of the World Health Organization to take action on “a permanent global ban on wildlife markets and a very preventive approach to the wildlife trade.”

We’ve been here before: previous zoonotic diseases, those that are transmitted from animals to humans, have been linked to wildlife such as HIV, Ebola, Sars, Morse and Zika.

During the 2003 outbreak of SARS, China killed tens of thousands of pearls, an animal that may have originated from the virus and imposed wildlife bans. But these restrictions were short-lived, and in later years the wildlife trade fell behind.

China issued a permanent ban on wildlife trade in February. This week, a group of lawmakers from two US parties warned that the ban had holes – for trade in wildlife for medicine and research – and needed to be tightened.

Zionist wildlife is responsible for 2.5 billion cases of human disease and 2.7 million deaths worldwide each year.

At The Independent last month, environmentalists warned that if we continued to ignore links between infectious diseases and the destruction of the natural world, the virus would not be the last pandemic to destroy humanity.

Dealing with wildlife markets and the wildlife trade is a daunting and complex task that requires international coordination, but if ignored, it poses a great danger to all of us.

