The Indian band performs the song Awareness of Coronavirus with a Rajasthani folk twist

“The current situation that is bothering me and I wanted to share my feelings with everyone is the main motivation of the song,” said lead singer Asaf Khan.

IANS

latest update: April 8, 2020, 8:34 AM IST

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Swaraag’s Indian and Western fusion band has encountered a song called “Ja ja re Corona Virus,” which has an ethnic Rajasthani touch.

The video of this song was filmed at home. In this video, the singer is Asif Khan, Saif Ali Khan is on the table, Idris Khan shows his expertise with guitar. Zishan supports it with singing.

He continued: “The current situation that is bothering us and I wanted to share my feelings with everyone, this is the main motivation of the song. This situation is difficult for everyone to lock in, so this song is a message for everyone to be creative to beat boredom and keep your mind busy. This song shows my request for the virus to leave our beloved country. “

To this end, Pratap Singh Nirvan, founder and coach of the team, added: “We had to do backup shows, sleepless nights, long working hours between shooting, recording, live performance. At this pressure, suddenly something unusual happened.” It happens that COVID is 19. Everything has stopped over the last few weeks, everything has changed over the past few weeks, and artists and promoters have been forced to cancel more than 50,000 shows (worldwide) due to the epidemic. And there are still no reports of a major overhaul. Because governments want people around the world to stay home, we all know that it is very important to deal with the current situation. “

(Embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fOW2mp9Ugg (/ Embedded)

“To be honest, at first we couldn’t cope, but now we find it as a fundamental part of our lives. Practice music with your family,” Nirvan said. He is also our guru. An increasing number of artists have responded to their new siege by broadcasting live on the Internet, so yes, we are engaging with our audience, rehearsing live music and doing fun and entertainment. “