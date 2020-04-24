The Indians tried to flee to the non-standard, coronavirus quarantine centers

MUMBAI / LUCKNOW – Thousands of people in overcrowded coronavirus quarantine centers in government buildings across India are complaining of poor food and hygiene and social insecurity, inmates and officials say. Some are trying to escape.

People who tested positive but did not show symptoms of COVID-19 or those who contacted them or traveled abroad were sent to the centers within 14 days.

But many have since flooded thousands of migrant workers trying to flee the big cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad after a lockdown last month revealed their earnings and they were stopped by police towards their villages in the house.

Sunday, officials in charge of these centers said they could not.

“I’m filled with demands – people need a better bed, a clean bathroom … all I can say to them is ‘please fix, please calm down’,” said Hemangi Worlikar, deputy mayor of the municipality Mumbai corporation, which has one of the highest rates in the country. coronavirus caseloads.

At a school in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh state, 25 youths clashed with staff in difficult conditions and then escaped through a window, police said. They were tracked to nearby villages and returned.

India has reported 23,076 cases of coronavirus, according to government data on Friday, and the concern could have a surge as the investigation is covered, which puts additional pressure on quarantine centers.

A home ministry official said there have been reports of 27 clashes in quarantine centers since April 16. “Mounting frustration and anxiety is the main cause,” the official said. “People are angry.”

The medical line staff also complained. Doctors have released videos showing rude food, dirty toilets and lack of bed linen at Rae Bareli, a quarantine center in Uttar Pradesh.

“The complaints made by the doctors were legitimate and now we have transferred the doctors to a guest,” said S.K. Sharma, a chief medical officer at Rae Bareli.

Ishita Debnath, a tailor, said she was quarantined in a community hall in the eastern city of Kolkata, one of 80 women with only two toilets available to them.

“We’re like cattle here,” he told Reuters by phone.

The government says it is doing everything possible and that people should be patient.

“There are people here trying to steal items and they are abusing staff,” said an senior official in Sultanpur, who manages a quarantine center with 140 people.

(Additional reporting by Sumit Khanna in Ahmedabad; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Nick Macfie)