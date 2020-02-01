The infamous interview of the Utah brothel holder escapes historians – Boston Herald

OGDEN, Utah – University of Utah scholars are trying to unlock a mystery after discovering an almost 70-year-old transcript of an interview with a notorious brothel holder written in a shorthand style that few people can read today.

The interview was with Mrs. Rossette Duccinni Davie, who ran the Rose Rooms brothel in Ogden with her husband in the forties and fifties. Today is the home of the alleged nightclub, reported the Standard Examiner.

The interview with former Standard Examiner reporter Bert Strand was hidden in a box of 1970s photos from the newspaper, said Sarah Langsdon, head of the special collections at Weber State University.

The pages can be a wealth of material for historians in Ogden, a city about 88,000 miles north of Salt Lake City.

But there is a problem: the 1951 transcription is written in a decades-old shorthand style that few people use today. “It is definitely a lost art,” Langsdon said.

Davie was considered the most notorious madame of Ogden – with the exception of Belle London, which was active from 1890 to 1914, Langsdon said.

“Everyone we ever interviewed who was alive remembers her,” Langsdon said of Davie. “She is definitely a famous figure in the history of Ogden.”

It is generally believed that city police and provincial sheriffs turn a blind eye to the brothel of Davie and her husband, Bill Davie. Historian Val Holley said they were probably police informants. According to another theory, they paid a sheriff to look the other way, Langsdon said.

Rose Davie, as she was known, pulled $ 30,000 a month into her prime and withstood various prostitution costs before she was finally brought in by a federal tax evasion, Langsdon said.

Now Weber State hopes to find someone who can understand the lost notes of the interview. Anyone who is interested in helping can call 801-626-6540.

“It is probably decades ago that someone used (stenography),” Langsdon said. “But if we could find someone who could decipher these notes, it could be pretty fascinating.”