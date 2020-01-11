The infestation in Tokyo is based on the zodiac signs of the year

Loading...

It’s hard to associate Tokyo with anything other than people, buildings, and cars, but a closer look at the city and its outskirts shows something different.

From 2014 to 2016, masked palm zibets were spotted in many of the 23 boroughs. Public health centers asked homeowners to repair leaky roofs and check for cracks in the walls, as the mammals could use them to access the houses.

Bats appear regularly in parks in the warmer months after dark – during the day they can be spotted in bridge tunnels and under the roof of old buildings. Raccoons are often seen in areas outside of the 23 boroughs, especially in residential areas near Mount Takao.

Another species of mammal appeared in December 2019: the wild boar. Surveys were recorded in Kunitachi and along the Arakawa River in the Adachi district, which alarmed residents. Police officers were mobilized and hunting communities put on standby.

The pigs, known as “urban boars” on social media, could become well-known sights in Tokyo in the next few years. According to the Asahi Shimbun, 27 boars were sighted in Tokyo until December 19, a significant increase compared to only five in the previous year. This number may sound high, but think of Kobe, which social media users have recently referred to as the “City of Boars”. Almost 500 sightings were recorded there in 2018 and 2019.

Wild boar sightings may have been a good way to end the boar year. What is more sobering, however, is the fact that in 2019 two people were killed and another 32 injured in wild boar attacks across the country.

An estimated 880,000 boars live in Japan, and many of them could migrate to urban areas as a result of the climate crisis and the declining population of Japan. Analysts say rising temperatures and an increasing number of typhoons are devastating the boar habitats, causing them to search for food in residential areas that typically have a lot of food waste in trash cans. Abandoned farms and grain fields are also the preferred feeding grounds for boars. Since fewer locals can follow their movements, the boars pretty much eat their way from the suburbs to more densely populated areas.

Incidentally, their plentiful food seems to contribute to the average weight of the boars. According to Asahi Shimbun, an urban boar typically weighs three times as much as its ancestors did 50 years ago.

Despite their size, boars are easier to handle than rats – the zodiac sign of 2020. In summer 2019, there were numerous reports of rat sightings in Shibuya on Twitter, and a Family Mart supermarket had to close after customers posted videos of rats scurrying through the premises. “This is getting out of control,” wrote a Twitter user. “Shibuya is an eerie place.”

In fact, countless complaints about rats have been filed in the tourist hotspot since 2015, when major rehabilitation projects were started in and around Shibuya station. When old buildings and sidewalks were torn down, many rats had to move – often to places that were already crowded with other rats. With nowhere to go, they would brazenly appear on sidewalks. They also seem to have no regard for beloved landmarks, and there have been worrying reports that rats have been combing people’s feet while waiting for friends for Hachiko’s statue.

While Tokyo is planning further construction and renovation measures in preparation for the Summer Olympics, many rats will become homeless. A particularly problematic area is Ginza, near the Tsukiji fish market, which was closed in October 2018. Some media reported that up to 10,000 rodents would be relocated after construction, and there were numerous sightings in Ginza in 2019, which has an abundance of cellars, restaurants, and bars. Underground eating places are of course a natural habitat for rats.

Interestingly, Tokyo is by no means the most rat-infested area in Japan – it ranks fourth on a list drawn up by the PR Times. Yamanashi Prefecture has the biggest rat problem, while Aomori Prefecture has the cleanest health. The low temperatures of the northern prefecture, the wind and the rough waters of the Japanese Sea seem to keep rodents away.