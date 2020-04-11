The inner story of the Irish contact tracing operation

Dr. Greg Martin uses a resonant phrase to describe the contact tracing program that HSE has established in Ireland to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. “We’re sort of building an airplane while we’re trying to fly it,” he says, trying to explain the speed, range and scale of the operation that has been put in place.

Ireland had its first case of Covid-19 confirmed on February 29. And at the time of writing, more than 6,000 cases have been confirmed in the country. Each of these more than 6,000 contacts has been contacted. At first, this involved finding 40 or more other people. Now, with social isolation, it has become a little easier, an average of three per person.

Last Monday and Tuesday, 2,000 phone calls per day were made from nine contact tracing centers across the country. By next week, he will be ready to make 5,000 calls a day.

The team responsible for all of this has grown from a few dozen people to a few hundred. It can become a few thousand if the epidemic continues to intensify at the rate.

Martin, a public health specialist, refers to the United Kingdom where the contact tracing program was quickly abandoned on the grounds that it would be impossible to carry out.

“Most countries have not even attempted this. Most countries didn’t see this as something you could do. Ireland has done something which, in my opinion, is quite remarkable, especially given the time frame within which it is done. “

According to his colleague, Dr. Sarah Doyle, “It was designed, operationalized and implemented in a few weeks. It is a project that we would normally do over about 18 months and we will do it in a few weeks. “

Doyle is the clinical manager of the program. Normally based in Kilkenny, she commutes daily by train to the HSE offices of Dr Steeven Hospital next to Heuston station. This is where the contact finder is running. She, Martin and their colleagues put 14 hours a day since March in order to stay one step ahead, by contacting people at risk of infection as soon as possible. By reaching them, they can hopefully cause them to isolate themselves immediately.

So far, 200 people are working on the program, but a total of 1,700 have received training on how to make calls. From nine centers across the country, mainly on university campuses but also at the Curragh Defense Forces base in Co Kildare and in the offices of the Revenue Commissioners, they make 1,000 to 2,000 calls per day, depending on the number of new cases identified.

As public health specialists, Doyle and Martin are well versed in infectious diseases and epidemics, from measles to tuberculosis to severe epidemics of influenza. “I have managed many epidemics. It is way beyond any other epidemic, ”says Doyle.

“I find it a very frustrating virus. It’s an enigma. You know, you really feel like it is not measles or tuberculosis or something that we have years of knowledge behind. “

Martin adds: “From an epidemiological point of view, it becomes more difficult for us to identify the cases. So if you compare this epidemic to 2003, the people who contracted Sars almost always got extremely sick, so finding these people was not difficult, they came to health facilities because they needed them .

“In the case of Covid-19, there is a huge cohort who do not consider themselves necessarily sufficiently sick to have Covid-19. And that facilitates the propagation and the transmission in progress. “

So how was the contact tracking system developed to capture what, in many ways, has been a shadow?

Killian McGrane is the HSE Program Manager and oversees the design and implementation of the program. One of his first achievements was that the system was never going to be flawless, but that acting quickly was vital.

“The line of WHO’s Dr. Mike Ryan that you don’t let perfection get in the way of good has been our mantra.”

Contact tracing for infectious diseases is not new. What is new is its scale and complicated logistics. The hope is that by interrupting the chain of transmission and causing people to isolate themselves, it “flattens the curve” of the spread of the disease in the population.

After the first cases were identified in Ireland, plans were implemented to evolve rapidly to form new contact tracers. “So the very first people we met on Friday, March 13 were 40 Army Cadets,” said McGrane. Their initial task was to the east; all the pressure was there.

“We installed the cadets with their caps and we developed scripts as the programs progressed.” The team also developed a tracking system to capture demographic and geographic information to identify clusters.

It resulted in more than 60,000 personal contacts and a complex state mapping that identifies clusters, demographic information and lifestyles and travel.

Only a small percentage of diagnoses (about 3%) involved people under the age of 25, an indicator of the mild symptoms that most members of this group experienced. Over time, travel restrictions have seen infection in the community become the primary source of transmission.

Army personnel are trained in contact tracing at Curragh.

The detachment of Defense Forces cadets was instrumental. “The strength of the military is that we are able to respond quickly,” said Comd James O’Hara. “A fundamental part of our military training is to become as efficient as possible as quickly as possible.”

The cadets originally worked at Dr. Steeven Hospital, but have now moved to Curragh. Some 20 to 30 cadets are available there every day to make phone calls to contacts and feed the data into the system.

In eight other centers in the state, teams of officials are doing the same, reaching thousands of people every day. Two cadet officers are now based at Trinity College, Dublin, where they train new people entering the program.

The process is broken down into three phone calls. Anyone diagnosed must provide a mobile phone number, which is contacted. In nursing homes and hospitals, information is collected in collaboration with specialized public health personnel or designated contacts, in situ.

Doyle explains what each call involves: “The first call is made by people with a clinical history. They tell the person that the result is positive, ask them about the symptoms and give medical advice. These people are able to make medical decisions if the person has symptoms.

The second call takes place about an hour later. It is from a contact tracer in one of the centers. They go through a long list of questions and get details from all of their contacts, and all of those details are entered into the information system. The person is encouraged to go back through all close contacts in the past two weeks, before they become symptomatic. Close contact is defined as being within two meters for more than five minutes.

The third call is to all contacts listed by the person with a diagnosis. The person is not named and contacts are asked if they have symptoms. If they do, it is advisable to contact their attending physician. They are all told to isolate themselves for 14 days, whether or not they have symptoms. There are always medical staff in the centers to deal with health problems that may arise.

One of the first diagnoses was a family returning from a ski holiday in Italy. At first, they had daily contact with contact tracers, which followed dozens of contacts, because at this stage, no restrictions were in place.

Irish Times colleague Glen Murphy was diagnosed in late March. Less than an hour after his diagnosis, he received a call from a contactor. “I had 40 names and numbers. This included people in Dublin and also in my home (in Co Kildare). “

Murphy gave numbers for his roommates, people he had elevators from, a colleague next to him in the newsroom. All were contacted that day.

Murphy was even asked about the bus route he used on and off the job, to see if there was any potential for transmission there.

Over time, the number of cases has increased. However, social distancing quickly led to a reduction in contact, from 20 to three on average (in most cases within the same household).

“When we started on March 10, our mandate was to process 500 new cases a day,” said McGrane, who said the longer-term plan was to increase to 4,000 a day.

There was good news. “We didn’t need anything like that, but it’s the scale of the operation.” Some 1,700 people have been trained, 200 to 300 of whom are currently deployed.

But long delays, up to 14 days, in the Covid-19 test results made the situation more difficult. “Contact tracking is less effective within this time,” says Martin. “It is always important because you always provide information to contacts. (But) the more you can shorten this time, the better. “

Last week, the National Public Health Emergency Team remedied the big delay by allowing contact tracing for suspected, as opposed to confirmed, cases.

McGrane says it will lead to a big increase in numbers, putting them in a position to handle 1,000 new cases every day. This represents 5,000 or more calls (1,000 from call 1, 1,000 from call 2 and an average of 3,000 from call 3).

Elsewhere, for example in Singapore and South Korea, applications for smartphones have been developed which have exploited user movements and telephone data to identify potential contacts. This level of invasion would be controversial here. An application is under development, the functionality of which remains unknown. McGrane thinks he could complement the program, but believes that nothing can be more effective than direct human contact.

“The (phone call) has a very big impact, a bigger impact than the text messages from the comments we have received. It is someone who says: Look, you have been confirmed or you are the contact for a confirmed case. “

Doyle and Martin have a message for the “unsung heroes” who make these thousands of calls. “What they are doing is saving lives by contributing to a process that will reduce the number of people who fall ill in Ireland,” said Martin.

“Whatever this epidemic, it will be less than it would have been without the operation. . . The people whose lives they save will not even know that their lives have been saved. “