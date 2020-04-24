The insect population of the Earth is reduced by 27% in 30 years

The world has lost more than a quarter of its land-dwelling insects in the past 30 years, according to researchers whose large pictorial study of global failure decline paints a troubled but more nuanced problem than earlier research.

From bees and other pollinators important to the world’s food supply to butterflies that beautify places, the bugs are disappearing at a rate of less than 1 percent a year, with many variations from place to place, according to a study in Thursday’s journal Science. .

This is a smaller decline in population than found by some smaller localized studies that have sparked fears of a so-called sexual apocalypse. But it still amounts to something “terribly scary,” said entomologist Roel van Klink of the German Center for Integral Biology, the study’s lead author.

“The decline in insect orders is on the ground,” “Nick Haddad, a butterfly expert at Michigan State University who was not part of the study,” “This rapidly declining terrain will be disastrous for ecological systems and for humans. , natural enemies of pests, decompositions and in addition are critical to the functioning of all terrestrial ecosystems. “

Insect declines are worst in North America, especially in the Midwestern United States, and in some parts of Europe, but the drop appears to be leveling in the U.S. in recent years, said the study, which combined earlier research on more than 10,000 species with data. of 1676 localities.

The Midwest lost 4 percent of its bugs a year. The big global losses appear to be around urban and suburban areas and farmland, where bugs are losing their food and habitat, van Klink said.

Douglas Tallamy, an entomologist at the University of Delaware who was not part of the study, said he will travel through the Midwest, where there are supposed to be many butterflies and other insects, but will only see corn and soybeans in an insect desert.

Some outside scientists said the results made sense, but worried the study lacked research and data from some large areas, such as the tropics and Africa.

Coordinator Ann Swengel, a citizen scientist who tracked butterflies more than 30 years ago, recalled that before driving around Wisconsin a few decades ago, she would “look out on a field and you would see all these Sulfur butterflies around.” Don’t think about the last time I saw that. “

The study detailed quite different losses from place to place and from decade to decade. That tells scientists that “we’re not looking for a single stressor or we’re not looking for a global phenomenon that simultaneously stresses insects,” said David Wagner, who was not part of the study, an expert from a university in Connecticut. . What is happening, he said, is “absolutely intolerable.”

Bees and other pollinators are key to the world’s food supply. Photo / AP

Van Klink found no link to climate change in insect loss. But he saw too much of an issue of rampant urbanization that absorbs land where insects live and feed, and a general loss of habitat from farming that takes away grass and flowers.

While the insects have declined, freshwater insects, such as sea turtles, dragons and mosquitoes, are increasing by more than 1 percent a year, the study found. That’s faster than land bugs are gone. But these thriving freshwater insects are a tiny percentage of bugs in the world.

That improvement of freshwater species, probably because rivers and streams have become cleaner, shows hope, scientists said.

Swengel said she saw another sign of hope on a cloudy day last year in Wisconsin: she and her husband counted 3848 monarchs, reflecting recent local efforts to improve habitat for the colorful migrating butterfly.

“It was absolutely great,” she said. “It’s not too late.”

– AP

.