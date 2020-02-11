The “insidious” psychological effects of epidemics in the information age

As the world grapples with the spread of the Chinese corona virus, there is another “insidious, creeping threat” that reaches many people who may never be exposed to the epidemic.

Images of airmen wearing protective masks and worrying updates about the spread of the new virus are scaring people around the world, psychologists say.

While they say that the primary fight is obvious as the authorities try to reduce the death toll, they warn of the hidden trauma that healthy viewers can suffer.

Dr. David Purves, a British consultant psychologist at Berkshire Psychology Service, told 9News.com.au that the sheer scale of problems, information, and images had triggered a “proxy traumatizing effect” for the world.

“We usually get different traumas when we see the Twin Towers or another bombing event that keeps repeating,” he said.

“The picture prints without exception in your psyche – almost like a traumatic shock.

“With the corona virus, you don’t see any pictures per se, but you see all the white masks that people wear and keep hearing how many people die and are infected. It has a rather insidious effect.”

This feeling of hysteria can change the way a person lives his daily life, he said.

“For example, some people would not leave the house, others would start wearing face masks.

“The thing with the corona virus is: what could be the most obvious way to protect yourself from threats? Typically, it would be isolation.

“Some people would be a bit louder than just wanting to see themselves in isolation, they would want to see other people in isolation, so it could be a ‘we and you’ situation – people could be stigmatized as a risk factor and say: ‘You have to be separated to protect the rest of us.’

More than 100 people have died in China and at least 4,500 have been diagnosed with coronavirus. This week, the number has even doubled within 24 hours.

In Australia there are several people who are isolated with the virus in hospitals and others who are closely monitored to keep in close contact with victims.

Human nature should immediately feel insecure about this invisible threat, said Dr. Purves.

“To be human is a fairly complicated thing. We have a body from the 21st century, but we largely have a prehistoric psyche,” he said.

“We are designed to respond to physical threats to be safe … Our brains are really hard-wired to detect everything that looks like a threat and to avoid it.

“The special thing about a silent threat like the corona virus is that we don’t know what we need to do to stay safe. It’s generally anxiety disorders.”

Social media and misinformation

At the same time, the authorities advocate the power of social media to raise awareness of the virus. However, the platforms also cause modern headaches because they fuel the spread of dangerous misinformation and conspiracy theories.

Including online posts on possible vaccines, the involvement of the US government in the development of the virus and a mysterious explosion as the cause of the epidemic.

Adam Gray, co-founder of the European social media consultancy DLA Ignite, compares the spread of misinformation online with the physical spread of infection.

“They have two very different beliefs and opinions on everything: whether the president is good or bad, whether the Brexit is good or bad, whether global warming is real or not,” he told 9News.com.au.

“All of these things polarize opinion. The problem you tend to find is that people consume content that reinforces the opinion they already have.”

He said inaccuracies could result from a flood of information from health authorities that do not always fully digest users, or incorrect extracts from the situation from people they follow with large audiences.

“The bottom line is that people’s actions are often very well-meant, but deeply wrong,” he said.

“(You) spread an idea that differs from the most effective way of doing it.

“We see a lot of it when people see a little bit of the picture and think it would be helpful to tell people about it, and it can often be the opposite – it can be very harmful.”

Earlier this week, a social media vision of a coronavirus woman in bed in a Wuhan hospital was in trouble. However, the release did not contain any information about other diseases that she may have suffered from.

“This type of image can cause a lot more anxiety and unrest, and misinformation,” said emeritus professor Sian Griffiths from the University of Hong Kong in China to 9News.com.au on behalf of the UK Faculty of Public Health.

“It does not mean that everything is perfect in China or that the hospitals in Wuhan are not under enormous stress and the employees have to work under very crowded, difficult conditions. That means that it is about the tone and the level at which you pass on . ” this information.

“When you start taking creepy pictures, people get more scared. You have to ask people to be responsible in this situation.”

Prof. Griffiths said there is international confidence that the Chinese authorities are doing everything in their power to fight the outbreak. They were praised for their transparency.

However, the causes for this are arbitrarily prepared numbers from the health authorities and breakdowns on social media.

“It is not that it is the healthy people who suffer from the disease, but the older people who suffer from the disease and you do not know how many people in the population suffer from the disease and get better,” she said.

“There is confidence that the Chinese authorities are doing what they can, and we just have to continue to share the signs, understand what is going on, and make sure that information is not withheld.”

Has the epidemic hysteria ever occurred?

Between November 2002 and July 2003, an outbreak of fatal severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) occurred in southern China and Hong Kong, which infected over 8000 people and killed 774 people.

Prof. Griffiths led the Hong Kong government’s investigation into the causes and responses of the epidemic.

She said that disseminating incomplete information about a disease like SARS or coronavirus could be fatal.

“If you look at suicide rates during the acute SARS period, the suicide rate has increased. I think if you learn from other cases, you may well have greater mental health and morbidity (than an outbreak) at the same time” , she said.

“When we performed the SARS investigation, we were also aware that people with conditions such as diabetes or coronary artery disease may not have received the attention they would otherwise have received because they were focusing on the acute illness.

“You need to maintain your health services for the general public and deal with the outbreak of infectious diseases.”

Dr. Purves said he believed that the same mentality occurred at the height of the HIV-AIDS crisis and psychologically restricted people’s behavior.

“You have to focus on your business and do the things you do, but in a sense you don’t know who, say, is HIV positive and they won’t necessarily tell you,” he said.

“(Coronavirus) is a little different because there are millions of people around the world who are concerned about their health, and that would be something they would focus on as a potential threat.

“That would be a significant burden for many people.”