The insolvency of US farms will increase by 20 percent in 2019 despite state aid

January 30 (UPI) – U.S. farm bankruptcies rose nearly 20 percent last year as a result of the trade war with China, after 2010, the year after the Great Recession, when such bankruptcies increased 33 percent.

Recently released data from U.S. courts shows that there were 595 Chapter 12 family bankruptcies in 2019, an increase of nearly 100 filings from 2018 and the highest number of filings since 2011 (637 Chapter 12 filings).

Economic analysts from the American Farm Bureau Federation said that the bankruptcy rate in 2019, at just over 2 million U.S. farms, is about 2.95 bankruptcies per 10,000 farms, slightly below a rate of 2.99 filings per 10,000 farms in 2011 ,

President Donald Trump said at the AFBF annual conference and fair in Austin, Texas earlier this month that he was approving $ 28 billion in aid to farmers that had spread in the past two years, but the trade war with China and uncertainty about the trading market have still hurt the farmers.

Farmers received most of the $ 28 billion directly, and around $ 4 billion was spent on excess food for food banks and groups promoting agricultural aid.

The aid payments are expected to increase agricultural income by 10 percent in 2019. Otherwise, they would have dropped without subsidies, but many farmers said they would rather have traded heavily than paid aid.

Negotiations with Canada and Mexico over the North American free trade agreement created uncertainty, and China retaliated against Trump’s tariffs on U.S. agricultural products.

China used to be the largest export market for U.S. soybean producers, but in November 2018, China almost stopped buying soybeans. Prices fell and most of the harvests were put into storage, although Beijing resumed buying from the United States and almost doubled purchases at the end of last year during the first phase of the trade negotiations.

In addition to the trade war that weighed on soybean exports, wet weather last year made the planting season difficult, and farmers had to face low prices for raw materials like dairy and corn for years.

Wisconsin, known as America’s Dairyland, had the most bankruptcy filings last year. Since not every farm files for bankruptcy, the number of businesses losing their businesses could be even higher.

“The trade wars were salt in an existing wound,” said Kara O’Connor, government director of the Wisconsin Farmers Union, citing overproduction, agricultural policy, and low prices.

She added that new trade agreements would not save farmers.

However, the December December Purdue / CME Group Ag Business Barometer survey showed that many farmers were optimistic about the future, even though their perception of the current economic situation was waning.

Trump also recently signed the U.S., Mexico, and Canada trade agreement, which ensures that most of the region’s agricultural products remain duty free.