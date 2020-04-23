The inspiration powering Ghana’s Coat of Arms designed by Nii Amon Kotei

West African state of Ghana had a excellent fortune of having Nii Amon Kotei as citizen. He made the country’s Coat of Arms. Even much more amazing was that Kotei aside remaining a sculptor was also a painter, musician, trainer, soldier and surveyor.

In afterwards yrs, Kotei would recount how as Ghana’s Independence day drew in the vicinity of from colonial Britain, on March 6, 1957, the place wanted 1 artistic particular person to structure a distinctive coat of arms for the condition. Kotei, who was then performing with the Governing administration Printer was asked to current a sketch for consideration.

“I suggested the use of the Eagle simply because I experienced browse more than and around again of the famous Eagle and the Chick tale,” he observed.

His closing drawing caught the eye of Cpt. Hamilton, the British liaison officer and Ghana’s initial President Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. It was hence permitted on March 4, 1957.

The Coat of Arms composed of a shield, divided into four quarters by a St. George’s inexperienced cross, rimming with gold which seems on all governing administration formal letter heads.

“Kotei was born into a Ga family at La, in close proximity to Accra on May well 24, 1915. He researched under a scholarship at Achimota School later acquiring a scholarship to review artwork at the London College of Printing and Graphic Art from 1949 to 1952. He also fought for the Royal West African Frontier Force throughout Entire world War II and also worked in the Cartographic Division of the Army. He drew maps and programs for use by soldiers on the war front. Kotei also taught in Achimota Faculty.”

He was awarded the Point out Honour of Grand Medal, Civil Division, by previous Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings on Friday, March 7, 1997. He acquired several other awards.

“The Coat of Arms manufactured by Amon Kotei has a crossed linguists’ staff members and ceremonial sword on a blue qualifications. This is positioned at the top remaining-hand quarter representing community administration. A heraldic castle on a heraldic sea with a gentle history also positioned at the top ideal-hand quarter represents nationwide govt.

A cocoa tree at the base still left-hand quarter depicts the agricultural prosperity of the region whilst a mine shaft situated at the bottom right-hand quarter represents the mineral prosperity of the place. A gold lion also positioned at the centre of the Green St George’s Cross shows the continuing backlink between Ghana and the Commonwealth whiles the black five-pointed star rimmed with gold standing on the wreath of purple, gold and inexperienced hues signifies the lone star of African Flexibility. The two eagles signify a protector with energy and attentive eyes maintaining enjoy above the country even though Ghana’s motto Liberty and Justice under the protect represents the country’s national aspirations,” according to Advancement Journalist, Kwaku Boakye Karikari.

Kotei also painted female figures and clothed them with celestial symbols like halos. He died on October 17, 2011.