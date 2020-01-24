Mary Hardway Walker believed that it was never too late to make your dreams come true.

Born into slavery and facing years of discrimination, hardship and injustice, at 116, she was still able to learn incredible reading.

Walker was born in Union Springs, Alabama in 1848, the son of slave parents. When Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Declaration in 1863, she was released at the age of 15.

She married five years later and had her first child. She later worked several jobs, including cleaning, cooking, babysitting, and selling sandwiches to raise money for her church.

In 1917, the 69-year-old Walker

and her family moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee. Unfortunately her children and her husband

died when she was 114 years old, but she lived on.

Then the extraordinary happened. In 1963, she met a woman named Helen Kelly, a volunteer teacher for the Literacy Literacy Movement (CALM) in Chattanooga.

The class spotlight was Walker. Photo: WRCB-TV

Along with about 20 other elderly people in her community, Walker joined the movement and attended a one-hour course two nights a week for more than a year.

At the end of the day, 19 were illiterate, but according to most reports, Walker was the focus of the lesson. At 117, she had learned to read, write, add, and subtract.

“Her age, determination, and attitude gave her the greatest recognition that every poor person, black or white, had in the city of Chattanooga and perhaps the nation,” WRCB-TV said.

Get Walker Twice

Chattanooga’s Goodwill Ambassador was awarded and was declared the oldest student

across the nation through the United States Department of Health, Education and Welfare, the

Report added.

Walker was common

celebrated by dignitaries across the country and Canada for their remarkable

feat.

She also received recognition from two US presidents and even enjoyed a plane trip in 1966. When she died at the age of 121, the city of Chattanooga renamed her retirement home after her and erected a memorial to commemorate her life, Black company said ,

The inspiring story of Walker, who is said to be the oldest living former African-American slave, is contained in a new book by Rita Lorraine Hubbard entitled The Oldest Schoolgirl: How Mary Walker Learned to Read.

The book is designed to bring children up to date with the story and generally encourage young people to follow their dreams regardless of the difficulties.

The following video has more:

