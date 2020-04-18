The instrument is planning to write a new EP while in lockdown

Instrument drummer Danny Carey has revealed that the band hopes to write new music while quarantined.

The band postponed tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the show from April to June was halted.

Speaking as part of a new webinar on bass and drums, which also features instrumental bassist Justin Chancellor, members Korn, Megadeth and others, Carrie said the band was in isolation.

“I hope that during this downtime, as soon as we can, maybe we will get together – Justin and I and [guitarist] Adam [Jones] – maybe in the meantime we will start mixing some new stuff with the instruments, maybe write some more one EP as we are down and there is nothing more we can do.

“I’m just waiting for this, you know, waiting, but that’s all I’m really going on.”

The instrument has released its long-awaited new album “Fear Inoculum” in 2019, the first in 13 years. Giving the album a five-star review, NME writes: “The first album by the progressive Los Angeles band in 13 years is sometimes a sluggish and virtuous work that will greatly reward future listeners. They are a metal band called” human feeling. “

Earlier, Carrie said the band already had “tons” of material for the new album, and he would be shocked if it takes another 13 years to release their next album.

Speaking last September, Carey said he hoped the studio could “hit another record” soon, and “We have tons of material. It won’t be 12 years, otherwise I’ll need it, I’ll be so old that I probably can’t take the sticks anymore! But I hope we make another record and keep going. “

A gig instrument in New Zealand hit headlines back in early March when a man protesting on a coronavirus attended one of his two shows in Auckland after returning from Northern Italy.