The Intel weekly chart changes to positive after the update

Intel Actions (INTC) – The Get report was launched on Tuesday after the semiconductor giant was updated to offer lower market performance than Raymond James.

The stock opened on Tuesday at $ 59.94 and traded up to $ 60.56 in morning trading, remaining shy of its monthly risk level of $ 60.80.

The update was based on the demand for notebooks and cloud computing as workers update their home offices. Here is the full story described by TheStreet.com.

Intel closed at $ 58.43 on Monday, down 2.4% from the beginning of the year and in correction territory 16% below the multi-year intraday high of $ 69.29, set on January 24th.

The stock is also in the upside market territory of 34% above the March 23 low of $ 43.63.

The stock is reasonably priced, with a multiple s / s of 11 and a dividend yield of 2.44%, according to Macrotrends.

Intel, a tech veteran, is lagging behind its $ 75.81 tech bubble spike set in August 2000.

Santa Clara, California provides services for server, network, and storage applications to data centers. Intel also provides applications in cloud computing. It also produces chips for self-driving cars, artificial intelligence and the Internet of things.

The daily chart for Intel

The daily chart shows that Intel has been above a gold cross since October 25, when the 50-day simple moving average moved above the 200-day simple moving average.

This is a buy signal as it indicates higher prices will follow. This signal followed the stock’s 52-week high of $ 69.29 on January 24th.

The stock remained higher on October 25th following a positive earnings reaction. This happened again on January 24th, again when investors praised the earnings. This time, the force proved to be an opportunity to book profits.

Note the reversal of the island. This occurs when you can draw a circle around a trading range without touching a price bar. This is the pattern between January 24th and February 21st.

The stock has been below the 50 day simple moving average since February 25.

The annual and semi-annual pins at $ 57.17 and $ 57.37 have been magnets since February 27, despite the low of $ 43.63 set on March 16.

The second quarter value level at $ 51.28 was held on April 2 as a buy opportunity.

The stock is now between its annual and semi-annual levels and its risky monthly level at $ 60.80.

The weekly chart for Intel

The weekly chart for Intel is positive, with the stock above the modified five-week moving average of $ 56.23.

The stock is above its 200 week simple moving average, or reversal to the average, at $ 45.50, which was tested during the week of March 20 as a buying opportunity.

The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic is expected to rise to 36.12 this week from 31.43 on April 3.

At the beginning of the year, this level was above 90, putting the football in an inflatable parabolic bubble formation and the bubbles always burst. This was followed by a decline in the bear market.

Trading strategy: Buy six-monthly and annual pin weakness at $ 57.37 and $ 57.17 and lower holdings by the monthly risk level at $ 60.80.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

The closing of December 31, 2019 was an input for my proprietary analysis. Semi-annual and annual levels remain on the leaderboards. Everyone uses the last nine locks in these time horizons.

The second quarter 2020 and monthly levels for April were established on the basis of the closings on March 31st.

The new weekly levels are calculated after the end of each week.

New quarterly levels occur at the end of each quarter. Semi-annual levels are updated mid-year. Annual levels are in play all year round.

My theory is that nine years of volatility between closings is sufficient to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are taken into account.

To capture the volatility of stock prices, investors should buy the weakness at a value level and reduce their holdings by force to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that has been breached over its time horizon. The pins act like magnets which have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use weekly stochastic slow 12x3x3 readings:

My choice to use 12x3x3 weekly stochastic slow readings was based on the back-testing of many methods of reading the dynamics of the share price with the aim of finding the combination that caused the least number of false signals. I did it after the 1987 stock market crash, so I’ve been happy with the results for over 30 years.

Stochastic reading covers the past 12 weeks of highs, lows and closed for the stock. There is a rough calculation of the differences between the highest high and the lowest low compared to closures. These levels are changed to a fast read and a slow read and I found that slow reading worked better.

The stochastic reading scale between 00.00 and 100.00 with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold.

A reading above 90.00 is considered a “parabolic bubble swelling” formation which is generally followed by a 10% to 20% drop over the next three to five months.

A reading below 10.00 is considered “too cheap to be ignored”, which is typically followed by gains of 10% to 20% over the next three or five months.

Disclosure: the author has no positions in any of the mentioned actions and has no plans to start any positions within the next 72 hours.

