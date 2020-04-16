The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will provide $ 11.7 billion in commitments to help poor countries fight Kuwait 19.

In a statement, the International Monetary Fund reaffirmed its commitment to a strong, quota-based and sufficient resource fund, saying the International Monetary Fund should use the relevant experience from previous crises because the country has options to expand its resources. Examines.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday announced that five rich countries have pledged $ 11.7 billion in loans to the International Monetary Fund and facilities for poor countries, as the Fund’s Leadership Committee has promised quality resources needed to fight them all. Check for virus infection.

International Monetary Fund CEO Crystalina Georgiova said strong commitments were being made to boost poverty reduction and economic growth in Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Australia, which are demanding a 70% increase from $ 17 billion on Wednesday.

The promises were made at a meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee on Thursday morning, the Leadership Committee of the 24 members of the Global Crisis Loan, held by video conference.

Georgiova also said that Germany had promised to allocate another budget to emergency aid facilities to provide direct funding for the poorest countries, and to increase the financial resources of the disaster and relief to $ 600 million.

“We remain committed to re-examining the adequacy of quotas and to the process of reforming the International Monetary Fund’s governance under the 16th general review of quotas, including the new formula for quotas as a guide, until December 15,” the committee said. 2023, let’s continue. “

“The group is showing ‘unprecedented global solidarity’, although wealthy countries are offering their resources to the International Monetary Fund,” International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chairman Lestia Koganigo, governor of the Reserve Bank of South Africa, told a news conference. “The International Monetary Fund is showing the necessary strength to send to vulnerable countries that do not have the resources.”

Giorgiova said there was no consensus on the allocation of new painting rights, which would increase liquidity for all 189 members of the fund. US Treasury Secretary Steven Manuchehr said on Thursday that the United States was opposed to such a move and confirmed Reuters’ report on Wednesday.

Georgia International Monetary Fund (IMF) members are considering setting up existing SDRs – the Fund’s monetary exchange unit – to increase loans to developing countries on a large scale, Georgia said.

There is widespread consensus on this, including the support of Manuchehr, who oversees US stock control in the fund.

But the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a statement: “We urge the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review the crisis and look at other tools that can meet its needs. Use relevant experiences from previous crises.

In 2009, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) allocated $ 250 billion for new SDRs – a similar move by the central bank to “print” new money, which increased liquidity for all members of the International Monetary Fund.