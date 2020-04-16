The International Monetary Fund must maintain the stability of global financial architecture at this time: Niroumla Sitaraman

India said on Thursday that the International Monetary Fund should continue to play a key role in maintaining stability in the global architecture of the global economy at a time when the whole world is plagued by epidemics.

“As a responsible member of the international community, India, as a responsible member of the international community, India is an important drug,” said Niroumla Siyasaman, Minister of Finance, at a public meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) via video conference. It provides for other nations.

The International Monetary Fund is a committee at the level of ministers of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He also spoke at a video conference of the group’s leaders about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to create a COVID-19 emergency fund for the SAARC region.

While appreciating the International Monetary Fund’s support for member states during the COVID-19 crisis, Citaraman said the multilateral loan agency has always played a key role in maintaining stability in the international monetary and fiscal system and should continue to play an important role. Give. Global Financial Architecture.

The issues discussed at the meeting were based on the International Monetary Fund’s global policy agenda entitled “Exceptional Times – Exceptional Action”.

IMFC members updated the Committee on Action and Action taken by member states to combat COVID-19 and the International Monetary Fund’s crisis response package to address global liquidity problems.

In his speech, Sitaraman described the various steps India has taken to counter the health emergency.

In this regard, he mentioned the allocation of $ 2 billion (15,000 rupees in rent) by the Indian government to strengthen the health care system.

The Secretary of State also said that the Indian government has proposed a $ 23 billion (1.70 rupee laurel) plan to alleviate the plight of the poor and vulnerable, making it possible for firms to help with regulatory and monetary policy. And three – the legal deadline for repaying the loan.

The IMF is held twice a year, once during the International Monetary Fund’s annual World Bank meetings in October and in the spring meetings in April.

The committee discusses issues of common concern that affect the global economy and advises the International Monetary Fund on its work.

This year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the meeting was held via video conference.

