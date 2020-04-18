The International Monetary Fund says global financial measures and liquidity injections are close to $ 14 trillion

The International Monetary Fund, including donor countries, agreed on the importance of ensuring that the IMF supports its poorest and most vulnerable members.

PTI

latest update: April 18, 2020, 7:52 AM IST

Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that the countries have taken tax steps and that central banks have injected a total of $ 14 trillion as part of their efforts to reduce the challenges posed by the new Cronavirus novel.

“The IMF’s policy tracker so far shows that about $ 8 trillion in finance and liquidity injections by central banks amount to $ 6 trillion,” International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Chairman Lestia Keganago told reporters. have been.” “However, we all agreed that exchange rates and liquidity pressures remain important challenges,” a news conference on Friday said.

Noting that coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has shown significant and potentially daunting challenges, Koganiago said the global community is far from declaring victory over results or prospects.

“However, we are confident that an aggressive response through coordination through the International Monetary Fund will lead to positive economic and humanitarian results from what is impossible,” he said.

“Beyond the serious human impact on the epidemic, we have agreed today that the economic consequences will be severe, especially for emerging markets and developing countries, exporters of goods and economies with poor health systems,” Koganiago said.

“Global stagnation and uncertainty have now engulfed our societies. Most of us have taken extraordinary steps to support health care systems and the impact of workers and jobs,” he said.

During the meeting, he said that the International Monetary Fund (IMFC) reviewed and supported the financial support package that the organization had quickly pursued in the wake of the deadly COVID-19. The official said that the initiatives to respond to the International Monetary Fund crisis – expressed in the IMFC statement – are important features of the effort to influence the impact of COVID-19.

The fund has redesigned the tool by doubling the level of access to emergency equipment, expanding the use of precautionary lines, creating short-term liquidity lines for news, and considering other options to help countries meet their financing needs.

According to Koganiago, the International Monetary Fund, including donor countries, agreed on the importance of ensuring that the International Monetary Fund can support its poorest and most vulnerable members.

At the meeting, it welcomed the Coordinated Approach agreed by Group 20 and the Paris Club for the limited suspension of debt payments by bilateral official creditors for the poorest countries seeking sanctions. Koganigo said this also encourages private creditors to participate in similar situations.

IMF Managing Director Crystalina Georgieva said there was mutual support for membership to double access to emergency financing, which means that about 50 countries will help by the end of this month. The International Monetary Fund has requests from 102 countries.

“We are able to strengthen the support of our poorest members. Now more funding is being provided to our fund to control and disaster disaster with Britain, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and in addition to Germany today, to increase capacity to more than $ 600 million, ”he said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on members to provide an immediate $ 17 billion budget to reduce poverty and self-confidence. At this meeting, they received 70% of the commitments from the members.