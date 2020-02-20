[the-internet-affirm-that-a-new-syd-album-is-on-the-way]

The Online have verified that a new album from frontwoman Syd is on the way.

It is been 3 yrs considering the fact that the launch of her debut album, 2017’s ‘Fin’, but it seems like followers can expect a new release from the singer quickly.

In a tweet shared earlier nowadays (February 20), The Internet’s official Twitter account posted: “new syd solo album in the works.”

new syd solo album in the functions 😎 — The Web (@intanetz) February 20, 2020

R&B would seem to be getting ready for a fast paced calendar year. Aside from the announcement of Syd’s sophomore launch, Joe and Tyrese are prepping a joint EP, and The Weeknd has verified the launch date for new album ‘After Hours’, as nicely as sharing the record’s title monitor and its visceral, bloodied artwork.

The singer’s total-duration follow-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’ will get there on March 20, and arrives right after he shared the tracks ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless‘ in November 2019.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator has opened up on the risk of an Odd Foreseeable future reunion, admitting that the revolutionary rap collective are unlikely to sign up for forces at the time more.

The LA collective, who rose to fame in the late 2000s, have been inactive due to the fact 2015 – but the likes of Tyler, Frank Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and Syd and Matt Martians as The Internet have all go on to attain considerable achievement because breaking out in their individual right.

Talking at a Converse Collective party very last weekend, Tyler said he would be “open” to a reunion, but admitted that “everyone is kinda past that”.

Tyler was crowned Ideal Intercontinental Male at the BRIT Awards earlier this week, and used his acceptance speech to just take intention at previous British Key Minister Theresa May.