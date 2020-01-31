The internet has recognized that not everyone has an internal monologue

If you have an internal monologue, you will likely be shocked to hear that some people just don’t.

Wild, I know. But some people just don’t have a voice in their head that they hear when they think.

Personally, I hear every thought in my brain as if I were saying it out loud, and it’s overwhelming to me that some people don’t. Every single sentence I say every day is played like an audio file in my head before I say it out loud. However, this is not the case for everyone.

I really don’t understand how someone thinks without hearing their voice. Do you see words as if you were reading a book? Or do you only have abstract thoughts that cannot be directly translated into thoughts? I don’t fucking understand that.

It’s insane and thanks to a viral article by Ryan Andrew LangdonThe Internet only recognizes that not everyone has an internal monologue.

At the request of a tweet from @kyleplantemoji, Langdon plunged into a rabbit hole to understand people who don’t notice the phenomenon of an internal monologue.

Funny fact: some people have an internal narrative and others don’t

Some people’s thoughts are still like sentences that they “hear”, and some people only have abstract non-verbal thoughts and have to consciously verbalize them

And most people don’t know the other type of person

The general consensus is that the majority of people (or at least Twitter users) have an internal monologue, but those who don’t experience it quickly got a glimpse of their brain’s mindset.

I imagine if you don’t hear your own thoughts, you are probably exceptionally confused at the moment.

But like any information that makes you think, Twitter went completely wrong in this matter and exchanged opinions and stories from both sides of the coin.

First of all, we have the overwhelming majority of people (myself and all five people from whom I could compile answers) who hear their own thoughts in full sentences.

What the hell some people don’t have an internal monologue ????????? Can i be you ???? I literally won’t shut up.

Wait, wait … so not everyone has an internal monologue ??? Some people just feel like … nonverbal thoughts ???? There are actually people out there who don’t hear their own voice in their head all day long. LOL what

HOW DOES THE FUCK THINK WITHOUT AN INTERNAL MONOLOGY? Https://t.co/zkVYmsNPNn

Okay, that really drives me crazy that not everyone has their own internal monologue, because not a second of my day has passed that the little voice in my head doesn’t say something that lolol https://t.co/lWdgSN8OXa

And then we have the few who don’t hear their own thoughts. Whether they see words and read their minds like a book or just have random streams of consciousness that cannot be directly translated into sentences.

um … you tell me you actually have an internal monologue and related thoughts ????? I don’t think in words at all. I’m so confused. pic.twitter.com/Q2xvoZqaoV

I don’t have an internal monologue. I think if I had to listen to myself in whole sentences all day I would stick a whisk in the nose and mess my brain until there was nothing left https://t.co/FGv8Q8AAVP

Sooooo apparently there is this thing called an internal monologue. HOW DID I NOT KNOW ABOUT THIS?

