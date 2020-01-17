The Internet is raging in front of the viral video of the White House of the LSU players

WASHINGTON – The LSU football team took over social media on Friday thanks to their visit to the White House. But it wasn’t just her meeting with Donald Trump that sparked a social media storm.

Shortly after the team’s visit with the president, a video shared on social media showed that several players were performing the “Get the Gat” dance, popular with the football team, with an unknown woman.

The mysterious woman got as much attention on Twitter as the players themselves, and dozens of users tried to find out who she was.

An LSU spokesman tells WBRZ that they are not sure of the identity of the woman.