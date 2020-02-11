The Interrupters: O2 Forum, London

The interrupters

O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

February 8, 2020

After the success of selling their first London show, The Interrupters added a second date to end their long-awaited UK tour. Alice Monty (words) and Paul Grace (photos) were present to record the California ska-punk sunshine on an otherwise frosty February evening.

We start a creepy start as the darkness descends through the room, the bold brass tones of Ghost Town by the Specials echo through the room. Not surprisingly, this is a hit with the crowd, who starts singing and waving in accordance. Suddenly there is an abrupt change of pace as the stage is lit up and The Interrupters is revealed – arms shrouded in acclamation to their adoring crowd.

After the warm welcome, the band welcomes two songs about company, while A Friend Like Me precedes By My Side. Kevin Bivona (guitar) looks like a helicopter while taking off as he swirls across the stage and we are treated to a short dance-off between Aimee Interrupter (vocals) and Justin Bivona (bass).

The next song, Take Back the Power, is introduced as a protest song against prejudice. This goes well in our mix-bag crowd with spikey-haired punk rockers, mutton mods and trendy teenagers. Upon completion, Aimee screams a heartfelt expression: “We love you” and the band breaks through the following songs, Title Holder and White Noise, with enough bass and guitar solos.

Aimee effectively continues the audience with a spirited rendition of Devil Be Gone, before being treated to a (much-better-than-the-original) ska-punk rendition of Billie Eilish’s hit on the charts, Bad Guy.

Aimee Interrupter is an endearingly lively performer who bounces back and forth across the stage and draws faces to her band members along the way. However, she shows the perfect balance between attitude and gratitude, while showing gratitude and love to a mutually admiring crowd during the show.

Aimee comes close to her fans as she jumps into the photo pit halfway through the stage and says, “The world is just not ready for a ghost like me!” In her unique earthy tone during Jenny Drinks. Between this and a wonderful solo by bandmate Kevin, I don’t know what to look at.

As we approach the center of the show, Kevin, who apparently takes on the role of ‘head of joke’ in the band, seizes the opportunity to introduce tonight’s members, which in addition to his original recording of four pieces consists of former Reel Big Fish instrumentalist Billy Kottage on trombone and Hammond organ. He receives enormous encouragement from the crowd, triumphing his horn.

Next, Kevin acts as a hype man for his solo-shredding younger twin brothers, Jesse (drums) and Justin. This culminates in a change of pace, while the band changes into a rocksteady renaissance with a cover of the classic by Dandy Livingstone, Rudy, (most famously made by The Specials in 1987).

It is now time for cheeky but charming Kevin to introduce himself as “someone very special” with another solid solo. Finally, he presents the crowd with their heroine, Aimee, while lovingly calling her the “truth spill.” Introductions over, the band gets stuck in a fearful performance of On A Turntable with a huge amount of audience participation during the national anthem of “Wooaah”.

Aimee takes some time to pump up the audience while the vocal talents of her bandmates are shown during a cover of Sound System from Operation Ivy. This switch is short-lived because Aimee regains full control of the microphone and heralds the daring, blunt sounds of Not Personal and the more melodic audience favorite, She Got Arrested.

Constant interaction with the fans made the show very enjoyable and Kevin even got the mosh going when he called to “open the pit” for their single for 2019, Gave You Everything, before the band left the precarious departure of the stage.

What follows is a serious sensational encore led by a seductive trombone by Billy Kotten. Kevin makes it a point to welcome everyone in the room to the family, while the band bursts into the album of the same name. As they break through the last riffs, streams of confetti are released that rain down on the crowd in a funny, unexpected touch.

In a show of appreciation, Kevin leads the audience in to make a selfie video, and reiterates that we are all family before we play the band’s last and perhaps best song, She’s Kerosene. Fist-pumping and jumpy bopping follows, as The Interrupters are almost drowned out by the singing of the animated crowd at the end of the show.

The inherent challenge of ska-punk is to produce a fresh and unique sound while remaining true to the familiar off-beat progression that defines the genre. The Interrupters seem to be taking on this challenge with well-written, fun and catchy songs, which, based on the tight performance on stage, are fully intended to be delivered as part of a live set. The band really managed to create an entertaining and memorable performance with their stunning showmanship and diligent display of musical talent.

