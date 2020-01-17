The invasive species of the Suez Canal are driving Mediterranean sea life to extinction

TEL AVIV – As Egypt celebrates the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Suez Canal, marine biologists lament one of the lesser-known legacies of the famous waterway – the invasion of hundreds of alien species, including poisonous jellyfish and aggressive lionfish.

The canal that connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean revolutionized seafaring by creating a direct shipping route between the East and the West. But over the years, the invasive species have driven native marine life into extinction and changed the sensitive Mediterranean ecosystem with potentially devastating consequences, scientists say.

The influx has increased significantly since Egypt doubled its capacity in 2015 with the opening of the “New Suez Canal”. This has raised the alarm in Europe and triggered criticism from various countries along the Mediterranean. The sharpest criticism comes from neighboring Israel, which once fought Egypt on the 193-kilometer canal.

Bella Galil, an Israeli marine biologist who has been studying the Mediterranean for over three decades, said that much of the environmental damage was irreversible.

However, given the rapid rise in water temperatures and the rapid spread of fish and crustaceans along the European shores, there is an urgent need to take action to minimize the long-term effects. Galil of the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History at Tel Aviv University said the continued expansion and deepening of the canal created a “mobile aquarium” of species that, if left unchecked, could render coastal waters inhospitable to humans.

According to Galil, the number of invasive species has more than doubled in the past 30 years, a phenomenon that she described as “a historical example of the dangers of unintended consequences”.

Israel is already facing an unprecedented wave of poisonous jellyfish that have damaged coastal power plants and deterred beach goers and tourists. Some other venomous species, including the aggressive lionfish, have established permanent colonies that pose a potential health risk if they end up on beach restaurant plates. The most worrying was the arrival of Lagocephalus Sceleratus, an extremely poisonous bonefish commonly known as the silver-cheeked toad.

Galil said half of all Israeli fish consumption – and all crustaceans – are now invasive.

With the “rolling invasion”, which now extends to Spain, the European countries are taking increasing note. The topic will play a prominent role at a United Nations workshop on ocean sustainability this month in Venice.

“These non-indigenous organisms pose a serious threat to local biodiversity, at least comparable to those caused by climate change, pollution, and overfishing,” said Galil.

She said the new species had “dramatically restructured” the ecosystem, endangered various native species, and wiped out local mussels, shrimp, and red mullets.

The Israeli Ministry of Environment said it was following the process with concern as its coastline was the “first stop” for the new species in the Mediterranean. She stressed that Israel could not stop the phenomenon on its own but promote regulation to protect the most vulnerable marine habitats. As Israel is increasingly dependent on the Mediterranean to obtain drinking water, protecting the country’s marine environment is “more important than ever”.

Lebanese scientists from the American University of Beirut recently wrote that a large part of the Mediterranean ecosystem would be endangered if the ecological risks associated with the expansion of the Suez Canal were not mitigated, as Turkish marine researchers across the eastern Mediterranean advocate for Tunisia.

A relatively easy way to limit damage seems to be the Qatari-financed desalination plants built by the Egyptians along the canal, the first of which is expected to open later this year.

According to Galil, the brine output of the plants could be channeled into the canal to create a “salt barrier” that could contain the flow of species from south to north. The Great Bitter Lakes, about 45 kilometers north of Suez, once formed such an obstacle. But when the canal broadened and Egyptian towns and farms were flushing agricultural wastewater into the lakes, this bulwark disappeared.

Egypt, which signed a peace agreement with Israel in 1979 and recently signed a massive natural gas import contract, has largely rejected Israeli scientists’ bleak warnings as politically motivated.

“Invasive species are a huge and non-specific category,” said Moustafa Fouda, adviser to the Egyptian Minister for the Environment. “They can even be productive and replace overfished species, bring economic benefits or simply adapt to the new environment.”

He estimated that less than 5 percent of the intruders could be classified as “distracting” and that most shrimp, molluscs, puffer fish and crabs did no harm. He said that even venomous intruders like lionfish would be edible if their venomous spines were removed.

Egyptian experts also denied the invasions that resulted directly from the Suez expansion. They argue that rising water temperatures, caused by global warming and untreated ballast water from cargo ships, spurred exotic arrivals.

“Invasions are a global trend due to pollution and climate change. The natural result is that every species is struggling to survive and looking for its optimal environment,” said Tarek Temraz, professor of marine biology at Suez Canal University and author of the Department of the Environment’s Impact Assessment channel expansion.

The Suez Canal Authority, the government agency that operates the canal, claimed that environmental concerns about enlargement were exaggerated. The volume of water flowing into the Mediterranean has increased by 4 percent and “has only a minor impact on water flow and plankton movement.

Canal officials say they closely monitor species migration, regulate ships that inadvertently carry invasive creatures, and curb water pollution to restore the salinity of the lakes.

The canal authority said a recent initiative to divert agricultural wastewater from Bitter Lakes has successfully increased salt levels there by 3 percent in recent years.

Galil says that this is not enough and insists that the salinity must be increased significantly to form an effective barrier against new arrivals.

“One day, we will wake up to a competitive and irreversible change and know that if we did it in time, we could do something about it,” she said.

