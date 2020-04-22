The IOC deletes the Japanese Prime Minister’s comment from the Olympic cost website

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday removed a comment from its website that referred to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe when discussing the financial impact of postponing the Games, following objections from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee.

The IOC and the Japanese government agreed last month to postpone the 2020 Olympics due to the global coronavirus epidemic.

The costs of reorganizing the Games and who will pay them have not yet been clarified by the IOC or the Japanese government.

However, on Monday, the IOC posted a referral question and answer on its website and answered the question “What will be the financial impact of postponing the Games?”

Part of the answer referred to Abe and it became the bone of contention between the organizing partners of the Olympics.

“Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has agreed that Japan will continue to cover the costs it should have incurred under the terms of the existing 2020 agreement and that the IOC will continue to be responsible for its share of the costs,” reads the reply. of the IOC.

“For the CIO, it’s already clear that this equates to several hundred million dollars of additional costs.”

WATCH | Dick Pound of the IOC believes in the Olympic movement in difficult times:

Scott Russell of CBC Sports spoke to Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, about the power of the Olympics and why it is important to keep the 2020 Games still. 04:00

On Tuesday, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said that “it is not appropriate for the Prime Minister’s name to be mentioned in this way”.

“What we are asking the IOC team is that the name of the Japanese prime minister should not be mentioned, furthermore the IOC website should not express beyond what was agreed between the IOC and Tokyo 2020,” said Takaya.

Additional costs estimated at $ 3 billion US

Later on Tuesday, the IOC updated the Q&A section of its website and removed any mention of Abe.

“The IOC and the Japanese side, including the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, will continue to jointly evaluate and discuss the respective impacts caused by the postponement,” read the updated note.

Tokyo 2020 said that the breakdown of who will pay the additional costs was not discussed between Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach when the two made the decision to postpone the Games.

Previously, the Kyodo news agency reported that Abe had agreed that Japan would bear the cost, which Kyodo said was about US $ 3 billion.

Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that Abe had not accepted any additional charges.