The Iowa caucuses will give candidates ‘momentum’ for New Hampshire: Pollster

Democratic candidates are going straight to New Hampshire now that the first presidential caucuses in Iowa are over Monday night – the big momentum toppers, those who stay behind breaking the first primary of next week.

“If you win and also if you exceed expectations, you get the three Ms: media, money and momentum,” said pollster John Zogby about the kick-off of Iowa. “It is not only who wins but it exceeds expectations.”

Iowa is the “table setter” for New Hampshire, he said.

“We will lose some candidates and we will lose more next week,” Zogby said about the acid tests of Iowa and New Hampshire. “We will begin to know who will be a finalist. There will certainly be a clearer picture.”

Democratic candidates will campaign everywhere in New Hampshire on Tuesday. US Senator Elizabeth Warren will organize a town hall in Keene, former Vice President Joe Biden will hold a get-out-the-vote event in Nashua and US Senator Bernie Sanders will organize a meeting in Milford.

Other candidates plan events in the Granite State on Tuesdays and throughout the week. The democratic debate in New Hampshire takes place in Manchester on Friday. Meanwhile, President Trump is planning a rally in Manchester on Monday evening.

At 8 o’clock in the evening. On Monday, Iowa voters met at more than 1,700 locations to support their preferred candidate. They then participated in “alignment”, allowing supporters of eliminated candidates to choose again.

For the first time this year, the Iowa Democratic Party is reporting three sets of results: “first alignment” and “final alignment” figures, as well as the total of the “state delegate equivalents” of the candidate. Previously, only the final number of delegates from the national convention was reported.

On the Republican side, President Trump won the Iowa caucuses, a predominantly symbolic vote because he did not encounter significant opposition.

However, the Trump campaign used Monday’s competition in Iowa to test its organizational strength by sending cabinet secretaries, top Republican officials, and Trump family members to the state.

Sanders has strengthened its support in the granite state last month. Sanders leads former vice president Joe Biden with seven points – 31% to 24% – according to the latest poll by Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald-NBC10 Boston.

The American senator Elizabeth Warren is at 17% and the former mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg is in fourth place with 8%.

In the 2016 Democratic primary, Sanders dominated Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire with a 22-point win.

Herald wire services have contributed to this report.