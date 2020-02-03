The Iowa Democrats are about to start the 2020 peak season

February 3 (UPI) – The Iowa Democrats make Monday’s election for the 2020 US presidential competition in a historically large field of candidates with no clear leaders.

The caucuses officially begin with the 2020 peak season, which will ultimately lead to party chairmanship nominations this summer.

According to the Iowa Democratic Party Caucus system, members gather at 1,678 locations in the state’s neighborhood or at one of the 87 “Satellite Caucus” locations around the world to vote for the Democratic candidate among eleven candidates.

They will vote for Iowa State Party Convention delegates to support the various candidates, which is the number of delegates for each candidate sent to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee from July 13-16.

The winner of the Iowa Caucuses has traditionally been determined based on the number of “equivalents of state delegates” they receive. This will be the case again this year, but especially in such a crowded field with no clear favorites, there is also something new that could enable those who do not show up with most delegates to announce sustained momentum.

At each caucus meeting, the participants are first asked to physically group themselves according to the president’s choice – this is known as the “first orientation”. Candidates who do not reach at least 15 percent in this first round are declared non-viable. Your supporters can either join other groups or try to convince others to join them.

A second vote is then called, the “final vote” on which the delegate awards are based. While the number of delegates won has always been given, the raw numbers of candidates in the first and second directions have never been published – but from this year onwards they will be.

This will produce three levels of results and will allow candidates who do not “win the caucus” by the traditional yardstick of the delegates promised to claim the strength based on good results in the raw sums of votes.

Bernie Sanders, Senator from Vermont, led a poll at Emerson College on Sunday in which he received 28 percent support, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 21 percent – followed by former Indian South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (15th Percent), Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (14 percent) and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (11 percent).

However, 34 percent said they could still change their voice.

After Iowa, the New Hampshire area code will take place on February 11, followed by the Nevada congregations on February 22. The early area code will start in California on Monday.