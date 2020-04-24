The second-generation iPhone‌ SE was announced last week, and pre-orders were placed on April 17th. The first shipments of the new device have begun for customers around the world. Apple has also begun accepting orders at a number of its online regional stores.

Photo: MacRumors forum member Aneres11

The original ‌iPhone‌ SE was a 4-inch budget ‌iPhone‌ before it was discontinued in 2018, but Apple this month revived its name with a new 4.7-inch model that looks like a ‌iPhone‌ 8 but with an interior similar to the iPhone 11.

The new PiPhone® SE A13 features a Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and a low starting price [$ 399]. Available in White, Black, and Red, it has 64, 128, or 256 GB of storage.

On Thursday, Apple released an update to iOS 13.4.1 for PiPhone‌ SE owners and other models that address an issue that prevented devices running iOS 13.4 from participating in FaceTime calls with devices running older versions of Apple’s mobile operating system.

MacRumors readers have confirmed that iOS 13.4 13.4 is installed on models coming to customers today, so a first-day software update is highly recommended.

‌‌IPhone‌‌ SE owners can install the new update wirelessly tomorrow through the Settings application. To access updates, go to Settings> General> Software Update.

Starting today, the new PiPhone can SE can be ordered from Apple.com and is also available from Apple Authorized Resellers and selected service providers in the United States and more than 40 other countries and regions. Join the discussion on MacRumors iPhone SE pre-order forum threads.