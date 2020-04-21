Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple may postpone the larger version of the new low-cost iPhone SE until the second half of 2021.

In an earlier note, Kuo said Apple is working on a “PiPhone® SE Plus” that will be released in the first half of 2021, but now believes Apple is “likely to postpone” this new model until later, 2021.

The current ‌iPhone‌ SE

We forecast that Apple will launch the new ‌iPhone‌ model in 1H21 in an earlier report (‘The ‌iPhone” supply chain will be the best in the technology sector by 2020; key előreiPhone‌ product mix forecasts for 2020 and 2021 ’) ( December 5, 2019)). However, we believe that Apple is likely to postpone the new model from 1H21 to 2H21.

The PiPhone‌ SE Plus is expected to have a 5.5- or 6.1-inch display with a full screen, similar to the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. However, it will not use the Face ID, but will include the Touch ID integrated in the power button on the right side of the device.

Without a face ID, the ‌iPhone‌ SE Plus has a smaller notch, as you only need a standard front-facing camera, microphone and speaker at the front of the device.

Apple just released the ‌iPhone‌ SE this month, the $ 399 ‌iPhone‌, which is similar in design to the ‌iPhone‌ 8 but with an upgraded A13 processor. It marries the ouTouch ID‌ and an older ‌iPhone‌ design with the newer ‌iPhone‌ performance, and is an attractive upgrade option for those from older iPhone devices such as the ‌iPhone‌ 6 or ‌iPhone‌ 7.

Kuo did not detail the pricing of the ‌iPhone‌ SE Plus, but if it belongs to the SE family, it is presumably lower in price than Apple’s flagship, despite the full-screen design and the moved catedTouch ID‌ button.

.